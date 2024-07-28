Quest for Champions 9: Semblante earns “Best Boxer” award

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mark Noel Semblante of Brgy. Tipolo was named the “Best Boxer” awardee in last Saturday’s “Quest for Champions 9” amateur boxing fight card of the Noy Pacing Flores Boxing Academy in Mandaue City.

Semblante defeated Zyrus Dela Cerna of the Quilaton Boxing Gym by unanimous decision in the main event under the 48-50 kilograms weight category.

Meanwhile, Richard Paul Deligero came all the way from Davao City to win the “Best Bout” of the fight card after narrowly beating Jeofrey Bragat of Quilaton Boxing Gym in the 60-62 kgs category.

Also winning decisively in the “Quest for Champions 9” fight card organized by veteran boxing trainer and champion maker Brix Flores was Marvin Villafuerte against Shazmier Capacity by unanimous decision. Joining him on the winning side was John Rio Joren who also won by unanimous decision against Noah Quilaton.

Cyril Jade Limotan earned a unanimous decision win against James Loyd Awid, while, John Peter Talingting scored the same victory against Darwin Abarquez.

On the other hand, the boxers who won by split decision were Nick Salado, and Pandex Boncales against Kenneth Samban and Reynan Pepito, respectively.

The”Quest for Champions 9″ fight card primarily served as a grassroots program by Flores to discover young talented boxers who could follow the footsteps of Filipino boxing champions.

No less than former WBA world minimumweight champion Joma Gamboa and former world title challenger Randy Suico graced this amateur boxing event.

