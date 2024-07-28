Asilo knocks out Thai veteran to win WBO regional title

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Gerwin “Gladiator” Asilo showcased his true potential, emerging as the next Boholano boxing sensation with a stunning second-round knockout victory against Thai Surat Eaim Ong.

This triumph earned Asilo the World Boxing Organization (WBO) Oriental bantamweight title in the co-main event of the “Kumong Bol-Anon 17” fight card on Saturday, July 27, at the Bohol Wisdom School Gymnasium in Tagbilaran City.

Hailing from Ubay, Bohol, Asilo needed just one punch to claim victory. Midway through the second round, he delivered a powerful uppercut that sent Ong crashing to the canvas, unable to beat the referee’s count.

This decisive win was a significant test, proving Asilo’s readiness for bigger challenges ahead.

Asilo, an emerging star from the PMI Bohol Boxing Stable, extended his undefeated record to nine wins, with four of those victories coming by knockout. Ong, a seasoned fighter with 26 bouts under his belt, faced his sixth defeat, and now holding a record of 19 wins, one draw, and 14 knockouts.

PH women’s light flyweight title

In another highlight of the evening, Althea Shine Pores, PMI Bohol Boxing Stable’s sole female boxer, clinched the vacant Philippine women’s light flyweight title.

She secured a unanimous decision victory against Maria Theresa Pinili in a special featured bout. Pores maintained her undefeated streak, now standing at 5-0-1 with one knockout, while Pinili suffered her first defeat, holding six wins with two knockouts.

Asilo and Pores’ triumphant performances were a perfect consolation for the PMI Bohol Boxing Stable, following Virgel Vitor’s loss of his WBO Oriental super featherweight title to Chinese boxer Yeerjialahasi Laayibieke via a fifth-round technical knockout in the main event.

Undercard bouts

On the other hand, Cebuano boxers Reymart Tagacanao, Christian Balunan, and Angelous Pilapil also delivered dominant victories in the undercard bouts.

Tagacanao, a native of Carcar City and a fighter under the Villamor Boxing Gym banner, defeated veteran journeyman Renoel Pael by unanimous decision. Tagacanao improved his spotless record to nine wins with seven knockouts, while Pael’s record fell to 23-16-1, with 12 knockouts.

Tagacanao’s stablemate, Christian Balunan from Consolacion, forced Batangas’ Dexter Alimento to quit on his stool before the start of the third round, earning an easy second-round technical knockout (TKO) victory. Balunan remains undefeated with 11 wins and seven knockouts, while Alimento’s record now stands at 13-14 with nine knockouts.

In the opening bout, ARQ Boxing Stable’s Angelous Pilapil knocked out fellow Cebuano Kier Torregosa in the first round. Pilapil improved his record to 3-0 with two knockouts, while Torregosa endured his sixth loss in 10 bouts.

Lastly, another PMI prospect, Shane Gentallan, secured a unanimous decision victory over veteran Ariston Aton. Gentallan achieved his 10th win, with one defeat and five knockouts, while Aton’s record dropped to 9-11-1, with five knockouts.

