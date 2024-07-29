Killing of Mandaue cop an ‘eye opener’ vs complacency – Pelare

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu- The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) considers the killing of a police officer in Mandaue City, shortly after midnight on Saturday, as an “eye opener” against being complacent.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Ace Pelare, the spokesperson of PRO-7 director Brigadier General Anthony Aberin, said that law enforcers should always be mindful of their safety, especially when responding to alarms.

He said that their safety should still be a priority when they respond to the call of duty even after their designated work hours.

Pelare issued his reminders following the death of Police Staff Sergeant Orvin Seth Felicio, a police officer assigned at the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO).

Shot by a minor

The police officer was shot dead by a 16-year-old boy who was trying to avoid arrest by tanods in Brgy. Banilad for violation of the designated curfew hours.

Felicio, who was off duty and happened to pass by the area to supposedly fetch his wife, helped barangay tanods pursue the minor who was about to flee.

But the boy shot him with caliber .38 pistol, hitting Felicio on his head and arm which caused his immediate death.

Police are now preparing to file a murder charge against the boy who surrendered to Banilad barangay officials through his teacher.

‘Always keep our guards up’

“This [the incident] is very sad reminder for us in the PNP that our lives are always at risk. But our Regional Director, Police Brigadier General Anthony Aberin, in the command conference this morning reminded everyone nga we should always keep our guards [up] in all instances, not only when you are on duty but when you are also off duty para wala’y mga unnecessary loss of lives nga matala,” Pelare said in a press conference after the command conference on Monday.

Pelare said that Aberin had asked all station commanders to relay his reminders to all police officers under their respective commands.

Meanwhile, PRO-7 officials have already extended their condolences to Felicio’s family.

In addition, Felicio’s family will receive all the benefits that they are entitled to receive from the PNP.

“Aside from the benefits that he will receive from the PNP, the Police Regional Office-7 will also give significant assistance to the family, to make sure nga ang iyahang anak maka eskwela, unya makatabang sad sa preparation para sa iyahang burial,” Pelare added.

