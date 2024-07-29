Roque faces contempt threat after clash with Hontiveros

MANILA, Philippines — Former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque faced a contempt threat after clashing with Senator Risa Hontiveros during a Senate hearing on Monday.

“Atty. Roque, please be reminded to respect the chairperson,” Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian said during the hearing of the Senate Committee on Women.

“I’m very respectful,” Roque answered.

“Panong respectful e nagsasalita siya sinasabayan mo siya?” Gatchalian said.

(How is that respectful when you talk while she talks?)

Roque apologized to Gatchalian.

“One more and I will cite you in contempt; and if you disrespect the chairperson, we’ll be compelled to cite you in contempt,” Gatchalian said, referring to Hontiveros.

“Huwag mo namang sabayan siya, nagsasalita siya. Siya ang chairperson,” he added.

(Don’t talk when she’s talking. She’s the chairperson)



Hontiveros and Roque clashed when the lawmaker again brought up the latter’s alleged ties to the raided Philippine offshore gaming operator (Pogo) Lucky South 99 in Porac, Pampanga.

Hontiveros asked Roque if he would maintain his statement that he was not a lawyer of Lucky South 99 or any Pogo.

“I confirm that 100 percent,” Roque said.

He also questioned the raid conducted by authorities, saying that the warrant of arrest was issued by a Bulacan court, which had no jurisdiction over the raided Pogo.

Hontiveros reminded Roque to stick to the issue, noting that the subject of the investigation is the Pogo, and not the raid.

When Roque requested to further elaborate his statement, Hontiveros insisted that her earlier question just needed a yes or no answer.

“Let us be fair, because you’ve been insinuating I’m a lawyer for Lucky South,” Roque said.

Hontiveros refuted Roque’s remark, saying she had not been insinuating anything but just asking questions based on the previous testimonies of Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (Pagcor) officials.

During the committee’s hearing last July 10, Pagcor chief Alejandro Tengco said that Roque requested a meeting with him in July 2023 supposedly to settle the license and unpaid arrears of Luck South 99.

Roque was with the Pogo firm official Katherine Cassandra Li Ong when they met with Pagcor officials on July 26, 2023.

But Roque denied he was a lawyer of the Pogo as supposedly indicated in its organizational chart.

He repeated that his client is Whirlwind Corporation, a service provider to Lucky South. At that time, he said, the Pogo firm was holding a valid license from Pagcor.

Tension rose again when Hontiveros asked about the organizational chart and Roque’s meeting with Pagcor officials.

“Madam, nagagalit po kayo dahil sinasabi ninyo binibigyan ko ng mga salita ang inyong bibig… Pero ngayon po, you again insinuated that I had anything to do with the document,” Roque said.

Hontiveros asked Roque to stop using the “offensive verb insinuating.”

But Roque went on, saying that the inclusion of his name in the chart should be proven first in accordance with the Senate rules.

Hontiveros reminded Roque that he didn’t need to lecture them about their rules.

Their exchange continued when Roque invoked his right to answer as a resource person in the hearing.

“You already answered,” Hontiveros countered.

“Hindi ko po maintindihan kapag gusto niyo akong tumigil, papatigil niyo ako pag ako nage-explain. I thought we’re engaged in the search for the truth,” Roque said.

(I don’t understand—if you want me to stop, you would tell me to stop when I’m explaining. I thought we’re engaged in the search for the truth)

“Oh definitely we are,” Hontiveros answered.

