Animal advocates speak out about puppies being fed to a snake in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Adopting stray animals and those looking for their forever homes are usually a happy ending type of story.

But this one incident in Cebu, is one of the saddest endings animal rights advocates and animal groups can ever imagine.

In one viral video online, a person shared a heartbreaking sight for everyone, when the person involved showed puppies being trapped in a cage filled with pythons.

The puppies were allegedly being fed to the snakes in captive.

Non-government organization, Island Rescue Organization, IRO, posted their statement on the matter.

“We are working closely on addressing the concerning reports regarding the alleged feeding of adopted puppies to a snake in Carmen,” reads part of the statement.

In the statement made by IRO’s president Annalyn Aizpuru, she encourages those putting up their pets or animals on adoption to be extra cautious on who to give these animals to.

Same sentiments were shared by another animal advocate, founder of Saving Strays Cebu, Gretel.

Gretel, who has been one of the many voices of stray animals in Cebu, told CDN Digital that this incident was one of the many things that scared her when giving the dogs up for adoption.

“Daghan bya gyd niingun ani ay. Wa lng sad gyuy mo witness. Uban igo ra mosulti ilang silingan etc etc. but d nasad wiling hatag location,” she said.

(Many have already mentioned this. However, there are really no witnesses. Others will say that this is their neighbut etc. etc., but they would not give their location.)

She then said that it might also be best to conduct home visitations before one coul give their pets up for adoption.

“While those fostering or have puppies are happy to rehome them also be vigilant about where the puppies and kittens are,” she added.

To all those planning on putting their cats, dogs, puppies and kittens for adoption, it pays to be vigilant and to be connected with the adopters to be updated and ensure the safety of our animals.

In light of this news, another news update was received by CDN Digital as of writing this story.

The viral video of puppies being fed to pythons did not occur in Carmen, this was confirmed by town police on July 30. An investigation found that Emma Pepito, accused of adopting puppies for her snakes, is not a resident of Carmen.

No evidence of such incidents was found, and cyber-forensics is being used to trace the video’s origin. The uploader of the original video claimed that the incident may have taken place in Carmen or Lapu-Lapu City.

