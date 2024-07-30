Boracay: Safety protocols, precautions in place after croc sighting

ILOILO CITY — The Department of Tourism Western Visayas (DOT 6) has assured that Boracay remains a safe destination for tourists after the sighting of a crocodile last week.

“DOT Western Visayas reassures our visitors that all standard safety protocols are in place and extra precautions, such as heightened monitoring, public awareness campaigns, improved coordination with local establishments, and emergency response readiness, have been implemented to ensure a safe environment for swimming and other beach activities,” the DOT6 said in a statement Monday.

The agency said tourists are encouraged to “experience the unmatched beauty and warmth of Boracay, with the assurance that their safety is of utmost importance.”

The DOT is closely coordinating with the local government of Malay and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources to guarantee the safety of visitors and residents.

“The area where the crocodile was seen has been closely monitored and secured, with wildlife experts overseeing the situation to mitigate any potential risks,” it added.

Saltwater crocodile

The DENR, in a separate statement, said the saltwater crocodile (Crocodylus porous) was captured and rescued around 4 p.m. on July 25 in collaboration with other government agencies and stakeholders.

The statement said the crocodile was first captured in a video around noon of the same day by local children, sighted at Sinagpa Beach in Barangay Balabag around 1:30 p.m., and at Diniwid Beach at about 2:30 p.m.

The crocodile measured 2.5 meters long and 25.5 centimeters wide,’ weighing about 50 to 60 kilograms.

“It was noted to have barnacles on its scales, signifying it spent a long period at sea,” the DENR added.

The saltwater crocodile may have originated from Mindoro, Romblon, or Palawan, areas known for crocodile populations.

Island is still safe

It is believed that the crocodile may have been migrating but was washed ashore due to strong currents associated with the recent Super Typhoon Carina.

“This is just a random incident, and we assure the community and tourists the island is still safe. Now we know what surprises a typhoon can bring,” DENR 6 officer-in-charge Regional Executive Director Raul Lorilla said.

He also called for continued protection and conservation of crocodiles because they have an important role in the saltwater ecosystem.

Authorities brought the crocodile to the LMJ Resort, which has a Certificate of Wildlife Registration and is equipped to provide appropriate care for the animal.

