Look: Beautiful and peaceful Boracay Island

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Let’s end this manic Monday on a good note by looking at this beautiful video of the view of the serene and world-class beach of Boracay Island.

John Hermis Pelayo, a native of the island, took to his Facebook account and shared with the world what the island looks like with fewer people enjoying the summer heat.

Read more: Boracay Island shares a beautiful sunset surprise

It was on a fine afternoon on May 8, when he decided to visit the beach to check how it looks like, and just like how he would imagine it, the beach looked majestic and beautiful.

“The island is very quiet these days because of the crisis that we’re experiencing. I just wanted to share this video to showcase Boracay in their next summer getaway after crisis,” he said.

In the TikTok video, you can see the palm trees and the long white stretch of white sand and the beautiful waters of the island.

The video quickly became a novelty not just for those travel junkies but for the entire online world who can’t wait to bask in the sun.

“It’s the least that I could do to give positivity especially in times like this,” he added.

As of Monday, May 11, the video has already been viewed 260,000 times with 21, 000 shares.

In times like this, all we can do is wait when we can all go on a much-deserved trip.

For now, this video should do.

Watch