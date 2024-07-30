Engineer launches SugboDoc eClinic to enhance healthcare

Inspired by his experience of the modern health care infrastructures in Singapore, Cebuano engineer Ryan Michael Gelig set up SugboDoc Technologies Inc., a software development studio committed to creating innovative digital healthcare solutions that improve healthcare efficiency and accessibility in the Philippines.

One of the company’s standout innovations is the recently launched SugboDoc eClinic, a cloud-based Electronic Medical Records (EMR) and Clinic Management System.

This platform enhances healthcare delivery by optimizing clinic operations and providing seamless access to patient records across various healthcare settings, ensuring efficiency, convenience, and excellent patient experience.

“We are a digital healthcare platform that aggregates and links patients, as well as hospitals, health care faciilities, local government units, and public health agencies, so that we (can) provide access to quality health care that is affordable,” says Engr. Gelig, CEO and founder of SugboDoc Technologies.

Designed for healthcare facilities and doctors operating their clinics, SugboDoc eClinic is a game-changer. It allows for personalized and improved patient care by streamlining clinic operations, transitioning from manual and paper-based processes to digital solutions. This system efficiently manages patient health records, schedules online or offline appointments, issues e-prescriptions, files clinical notes, and provides remote access to patient information.

At the launching and press conference held on July 30, 2024, SugboDoc eClinic users, such as Dr. Abigail P. Cruz, SugboDoc’s Chief Medical Officer and pediatrician at Chong Hua Hospital Mandaue and Ace Medical Center Cebu, and Dr. Ana Noelle M. Dominguez, a pediatric pulmonologist at Cebu Doctors University Hospital and Chong Hua Hospital Mandaue, highlighted how SugboDoc eClinic has transformed their practice.

On the other hand, SugboDoc eClinic also features patient-centric innovations that prioritize convenience. Features like online consultations and complete recorded medical histories allow for better diagnoses and treatments.

“We embark on digital transformation so that people can easily reach the doctors when they need them and they have visibility of all their records across their health care journey,” Gelig added.

Setting up your SugboDoc eClinic is convenient for health practitioners and healthcare facilities. Visit www.sugbodoc.com to get started. Patients can also register at www.sugbodoc.com using their mobile numbers, social media accounts, or email addresses, making access to quality healthcare more convenient than ever.

