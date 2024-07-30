Chinese pug Yeerjialahasi Laayibieke signs with PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Yeerjialahasi Laayibieke of China not only claimed the WBO Oriental super featherweight title but also secured a co-promotional deal with PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions.

This significant development followed his electrifying performance at the “Kumong Bol-Anon 17” event on July 27 in Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

Laayibieke, a 24-year-old talent from the M23 Boxing Gym in Beijing, showcased his prowess in a bout that ended with a fifth-round technical knockout (TKO) victory, dethroning Virgel Vitor from his WBO Oriental title.

This win has now paved the way for his future appearances under the PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions banner.

Floriezyl-Echavez Podot, the leading figure at PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions, was quick to announce the new partnership post-fight.

“Our boxer from China is very good. He was able to showcase what a Chinese boxer is, and Vitor showed the courage of a Boholano. It was a very good fight, and it demonstrates what PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions can offer to boxing fans with our Kumong Bol-Anon boxing series,” Podot said during the press conference.

According to Podot, Laayibieke’s contract includes a one-fight deal contingent on his victory for the WBO regional title. Now that he has claimed the title, he is set to feature in a future “Kumong Bol-Anon” fight card against a foreign opponent.

“Part of the contract includes a promotional opportunity for whoever wins the WBO Oriental title. Laayibieke won the title, and now I have one promotional event to manage him. Our goal is to go international, showcasing what PMI is capable of. We hope to promote more top-caliber foreign fighters here,” Podot explained.

Podot also expressed plans for Laayibieke’s return to the ring in Bohol.

“I have one promotional fight for the Chinese boxer. You will see him again. For Vitor, it’s a chance to work out and improve,” he added.

Laayibieke, expressing his fondness for Bohol, said through a translator, “I very like, I love Bohol, I want to fight here again.”

Laayibieke’s record now stands at 10 wins with seven knockouts and two defeats. Meanwhile, Vitor has absorbed his fourth defeat, holding 22 wins with 15 knockouts.

This partnership marks a new chapter for both Laayibieke and PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions, promising exciting times ahead for boxing fans.

