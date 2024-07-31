Premier Cesafi pre-season hoop tournament unveils tomorrow

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Basketball enthusiasts are in for a treat as the 5th San Remigio Properties Basketball Tournament Invitational Cup tips off tomorrow, August 1, at the Magis Eagles Arena in Mandaue City.

This prestigious Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. Cesafi pre-season hoop event is backed by Cebuano sports patron Mark Anthony Ynoc.

With its reputation as Cesafi’s premier pre-season tournament, this year’s competition is set to be exceptional.

Eight teams from across the region will battle for supremacy, including two powerhouse squads from Taiwan — National Yi-Lan High School Teams 1 and 2.

Local contenders include Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis and Lux Oriens, University of Cebu (UC) Baby Webmasters, University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers, University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF), and the debuting St. John Institute-Hua Ming from Bacolod City.

Lin Te-Chi, head coach of Yi-Lan is eagerly anticipating the chance to clash with Cebu’s finest high school teams.

After a successful exchange earlier this year when SHS-AdC visited Taiwan for a series of pocket tournaments, Te-Chi sees this event as another invaluable learning opportunity.

“Last year, we had the chance to engage with many Cebu teams, and we found them to be both smart and strong. This tournament is a great opportunity for us to learn and become even more competitive,” Te-Chi said during the official press conference at the San Remigio Pension House on July 31.

The fruitful cultural exchange between the teams has been a highlight.

Dejaño from SHS-AdC reflected on their visit to Taiwan.

“It was not just about basketball; it was a cultural enrichment for our athletes. We deeply appreciate the generosity and hospitality of our hosts.”

For St. John Institute-Hua Ming, making their debut in this Cesafi pre-season hoop tournament is an exciting venture.

Head coach Ronnie Panaguiton views it as a prime chance for growth and development. “Facing off against the top teams from Cebu and Taiwan will be an incredible learning experience for our players,” Panaguiton remarked.

The Cesafi pre-season hoop tournament will feature two brackets. Bracket A includes SHS-Ateneo Team Magis, SHS-Ateneo Team Lux Ories, National Yi-Lan 1, and National Yi-Lan 2. Bracket B features UV, UC, St. John, and USPF.

The action kicks off at 5:30 p.m. tomorrow. The opening games will see SHS-Ateneo Lux Ories face off against USPF on court 1, while National Yi-Lan 1 takes on UV on court 2.

