Ironman 70.3 Lapu-Lapu returns to August, registration opens tomorrow

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Ironman 70.3 Lapu-Lapu, the grandest international triathlon event in the Philippines, is set to return to its traditional date in August.

This announcement, made on Tuesday, July 30, via Facebook, brings the race back to its roots with the next event scheduled for August 10, 2025.

The race will likely take place at the same picturesque venue, Mactan Newtown in Lapu-Lapu City. This venue has become synonymous with the Ironman 70.3 Lapu-Lapu, offering athletes a challenging yet scenic backdrop for their competition.

A RETURN TO TRADITION

In 2023, the Ironman 70.3 Lapu-Lapu was moved to April 21, deviating from its usual August schedule. This change was partly in line with Lapu-Lapu City’s grand ‘Kadaugan sa Mactan’ celebration. Despite this shift, the event saw a remarkable turnout and impressive performances from the participants.

However, the organizers faced significant challenges due to the extreme heat brought on by the El Niño phenomenon, with temperatures soaring above 40 degrees Celsius. Keeping 1,385 triathletes from 54 countries hydrated and safe was a monumental task. Remarkably, only one athlete suffered dehydration, a testament to the organizers’ dedication and preparedness.

The race was traditionally held every August since its first staging in Cebu in 2012. The change of date was only set for this year’s edition.

COOLER CLIMES

Recognizing the difficulties posed by the April heat, the organizers decided to revert to the cooler month of August for the 2025 race.

This decision aims to provide a safer and more comfortable environment for all participants.

The Ironman 70.3 Lapu-Lapu features a grueling 1.9-kilometer swim, a 90-kilometer bike ride, and a 21-kilometer run, covering Cebu City, Cordova town, and Lapu-Lapu City.

Cooler weather in August will help athletes perform at their best and reduce the risk of heat-related issues.

REGISTRATION

Excitement is building as registration for the Ironman 70.3 Lapu-Lapu opens tomorrow, August 1, at 8:00 a.m. Triathletes from around the globe are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to secure their spot in this prestigious event. Registration will be conducted online, making it accessible to international participants.

RELATED STORIES

IRONMAN 70.3 LAPU-LAPU CEBU: Schoeman, Visser rule pro division

IRONMAN 70.3 Lapu-Lapu fields record number of pro triathletes

Lapu-Lapu hosts milestone 10th Ironman 70.3 anniversary

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP