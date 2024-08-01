Beko’s free laundry service brings comfort and convenience to typhoon-affected residents in Marikina

Beko, one of the leading home appliance brands from Europe, is dedicated to making a positive impact in people’s lives. In addition to providing comfort and convenience to every home, Beko also shows care for the environment and the community it serves.

We know how difficult it can be to deal with the aftermath of the typhoon, so through our free laundry service, we aim to help ease their burdens so they can have clean clothes to wear as they try to rebuild their homes and bring a sense of normalcy back in their lives. Dyeun Zapanta

Beko Philippines Marketing Manager

Responding to the needs of Filipinos affected by the recent super typhoon Carina, Beko swiftly partnered with GMA Kapuso Foundation and Ariel Philippines to provide free laundry services to the residents of Brgy. Tumana, Marikina City last Sunday, July 28, 2024.

Beko provided free use of its washing machines and dryers, while Ariel Philippines supplied the detergents to help alleviate the residents’ laundry needs. Beko employees volunteered to facilitate the laundry station, serving almost 100 families in the community and offering over 800 cups of free coffee for volunteers and residents.

“We know how difficult it can be to deal with the aftermath of the typhoon, so through our free laundry service, we aim to help ease their burdens so they can have clean clothes to wear as they try to rebuild their homes and bring a sense of normalcy back in their lives,” said Dyeun Zapanta, Beko Philippines Marketing Manager.

“We hope that through our initiative, we will be able to bring great comfort and convenience to our fellow Filipinos,” Zapanta added.

For more information about Beko’s initiatives and announcements, follow @bekoph on Facebook and Instagram or go to http://www.beko.ph.

