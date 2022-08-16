Time to upgrade your appliances with Echo Appliance Center’s Monsoon Heat Sale

The heat is on as Cebu-based appliance retailer Echo Appliance Center offers up to 60% discounts on major appliance brands in all its branches. Keep your cool and stay within budget with Echo Appliance’s Monsoon Heat Sale until August 31, 2022.

Upgrade your entertainment experience and enjoy great discounts on a wide range of TVs and speakers.

Find the perfect fridge for your budget. Choose from a great selection of refrigerators, freezers, and chillers from top brands.

Browse a wide selection of Air Conditioner & Air Cooling Products and enjoy great deals from brands that you love.

Doing your laundry doesn’t have to be a burdensome chore. Choose from a great selection of washers and dryers and enjoy big discounts.

Echo Appliance Center accepts all major credit cards and offers installment options.

For more information, visit the Echo Appliance Center official Facebook page or visit your nearest Echo Appliance Center branch:

Read more:

Echo Appliance opens Danao City branch

Cebu appliance retailer opens online store