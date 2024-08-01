Man dies after falling off bus in Alcoy, Cebu

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A 46-year-old man met his untimely death when he fell off a moving bus in Brgy. Pasol, Alcoy town, southern Cebu on Wednesday afternoon, July 31.

The accident occurred at past 4 p.m. while the man was attempting to board the passenger bus.

Initial investigation showed that Roberto Vallaso, 46, was on his way home from work at a mining firm in Brgy. Pugalo, Alcoy, Cebu on Wednesday.

Vallaso is married and is a resident of El Pardo, Boljoon, Cebu.

A police report disclosed that Vallaso was running after the passenger bus heading to the southern direction at the time of the incident.

The bus driver reportedly told authorities that he tried to slow down by the side of the road when he noticed some passengers waiting.

Vallaso was able to jump in, step on the front step-board, and hold on to the handle of the door of the bus, allegedly without the driver noticing.

Unfortunately, his hand slipped from the door handle and he fell hitting the backside of the bus before landing on the pavement.



He was then brought by rescue personnel to the Argao District Hospital in Bogo, Argao for immediate medical treatment.

The attending physician, however, declared Valloso dead on arrival at around 4:51 p.m. due to his multiple physical injuries, particularly on his head.

Both the bus driver, Midel Dragon Vequizo, 39, and his vehicle were brought to the Alcoy Municipal Police Station after the accident.

However, he was released on Thursday, August 1, according to Alcoy police chief Police Captain Jerry Magsayo.

Magsayo stated that the bus driver and the victim’s family have settled the matter amicably after former’s employer promised to shoulder the burial expenses.

In Cebu, accidents like this have taken place a few times over the years.

It can be recalled that on October 17, 2023, 57-year-old Erwin Omblero was killed after he fell off the bus he was riding and was run over by the same bus.

The accident that claimed the life of Omblero took place in front of the South Bus Terminal at around 6 p.m. while the victim was trying to catch a ride home while the bus was moving.

Following Vallaso’s death, authorities reminded drivers of public utility vehicles to always exercise caution.

Magsayo advised PUV drivers to completely stop by the roadside when picking up passengers to prevent accidents. Drivers who fail to do so may be arrested and charged with reckless imprudence.

He also urged passengers to prioritize their safety when rushing to catch public transportation. /clorenciana

