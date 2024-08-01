WinZir’s “Mano-a-Mano sa Sugbo” delivers thrilling victories and star-studded entertainment

Cebu City was electrified on July 20th as WinZir, in collaboration with Prime Stag Sports, hosted the eagerly awaited “Mano-a-Mano sa Sugbo” boxing event at the Sky Hall, SM Seaside. Celebrating WinZir’s second anniversary, the event combined high-intensity boxing with celebrity appearances, providing a night of unforgettable entertainment and sporting excellence.

WinZir’s “Mano-a-Mano sa Sugbo” was more than just a boxing event; it was a celebration of sportsmanship, community, and entertainment. The event underscored WinZir’s commitment to supporting local sports talent and providing platforms for athletes to shine. The enthusiastic response from the audience and the vibrant atmosphere highlighted the event’s success in bringing together sports fans and entertainment enthusiasts alike.

Boxing Results:

● Kit Garces vs. Robert Paradero: Kit Garces won by unanimous decision, showcasing tactical expertise against the veteran Paradero.

● Carlo Bacaro vs. Jose Roda: Carlo Bacaro remained undefeated with a stunning knockout victory over Jose Roda.

● Micheal Adolfo vs. Vergilio Silvano: Micheal Adolfo claimed victory by unanimous decision, displaying solid skills against Vergilio Silvano.

● Johnver Espra vs. Franz Carl Muyso: Johnver Espra secured a win by unanimous decision, demonstrating tactical brilliance against Franz Carl Muyso.

● Jhon Anthony Magos vs. Ronald Bulacan: Jhon Anthony Magos achieved a knockout victory, thrilling the crowd with his power and precision against Ronald Bulacan.

● Jimmybie Cais vs. Neel Jacamos: Neel Jacamos emerged victorious by majority decision in a close fight with Jimmybie Cais.

The event was further enlivened by the presence of several high-profile celebrities and social media influencers, who added an extra layer of excitement. Powcast Sports provided extensive coverage, ensuring that fans across various platforms could share in the excitement. Mark “Mugen” Striegl, a Fil-Am MMA World Champion and SEA Games Champion, attended as WinZir’s sports ambassador, bringing his championship pedigree to the event. Comedy influencer Jayat Gaming entertained the crowd with his vibrant presence, while travel and fitness influencer Pobreng Lagaan engaged fans with his charisma. Boy Bagsik, an amateur boxer and influencer, also graced the event, sharing his passion for the sport.

In addition to the thrilling fights, WinZir ensured that the evening was a rewarding experience for both attendees and viewers at home. A generous cash prize pool totaling 2 million pesos was distributed among the audience and online viewers, adding an exciting competitive edge to the festivities. Furthermore, the participating boxers were gifted various exciting merchandise from WinZir’s partners, Pragmatic Play and Evolution Gaming, enhancing the celebratory atmosphere.

For those who missed the live action, you can still watch the highlights on WinZir’s official Facebook page. As WinZir reflects on this successful event, it reaffirms its dedication to fostering local talent and delivering exceptional experiences to the community. Fans can look forward to more exciting events from WinZir, further cementing its role as a key player in the sports and entertainment landscape of Cebu. For more updates and future event announcements, visit WinZir’s official website and social media channels.

This article is brought to you by WinZir.

