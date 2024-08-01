Tayud, Consolacion aims to elevate Tuyuran Festival

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Former Tayud Barangay Captain Blessilda “Bingol” Villo is set to continue and enhance the Tayuran Festival in their community.

Founded last year by Villo, the festival initially featured a festival queen representing the 10 sitios.

However, this year’s second annual festival, held on Sunday, July 28, included street dancing and a ritual showdown with five clustered contingents participating.

Tayud, the largest barangay in Consolacion, boasts 10 sitios and a population of around 30,000 residents.

Villo expressed her desire to expand the Tayuran Festival, potentially welcoming contingents from companies and other localities in the future, similar to the renowned Sinulog Festival.

She hopes this expansion will enrich the barangay’s history and boost local tourism, highlighting Tayud’s famous oysters and peanuts.

The festival has garnered support from the barangay’s Sangguniang Kabataan (SK), which allocated funds for the participants, providing 20,000 pesos for each contingent. Each contingent consists of 60 dancers and propsmen aged 15 to 30 years old.

“Makita jud namo nga ang tanan naningkamot, ang tanan murag giganahan jud makita man sad namo ang shared post sa amoang mga dancers or performers sa matag mga sitio, makita jud nga ganahan sila sa Tayuran Festival para mashowcase ang ilang talent, and of course malayo sila sa mga dautan nga buhata,” said Jammer Ruelo Jaron, SK member and chairman of Tayud Festival.

Tayud’s Rich History

Barangay Tayud, historically known by many names, derives its present name from the frequent Muslim raiders’ attacks due to its coastal location and numerous old harbors. According to the book “History of Consolacion” published by Cebu Province, “Tayuran” was the local term used to describe someone hit with a weapon still attached to their body.

“We conducted research because I want the festival to be research-based. The Tayuran Festival was inspired by the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo Festival initiated by Governor Gwen Garcia, encouraging us to celebrate at the barangay level,” said Villo.

