‘Sinulog sa Sugbo’: Then and now, the birth of Cebu’s ‘Queen of all Festivals’

CEBU CITY, Philippines – In the heart of Cebu’s history, there lies a dynamic and cultural celebration that weaves together the threads of culture, faith, and religion.

This event has not only gained recognition within the province but has also garnered global and national acclaim, establishing itself as one of the largest and most renowned festivals in the Philippines—the Sinulog Festival.

Sinulog sa Sugbo recognized as ‘Queen of all Festivals’

Considered as the “Queen of All Festivals” in the country, the Sinulog Festival holds a grand celebration, paying homage to the revered Señor Santo Niño de Cebu.

And through its elaborate festivities, the festival has effectively solidified the identity of all Cebuanos, thereby establishing ‘Cebu as the seat of Christianity.’

How Sinulog sa Sugbo gained prominence

Many are curious about how this phenomenal festival gained such prominence. So, let’s delve into the story behind the origin of Sinulog sa Sugbo.

David ‘Boy’ Odilao Jr., a former customs collector of the Mactan-Cebu International Airport, is the visionary behind the creation of this iconic festival in Cebu.

It all started when he was appointed as the Regional Director of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development (MYSD) in Central Visayas in a concurrent capacity.

Seminar in Manila

Odilao, after being appointed to be the regional director, was tasked with attending a one-week live-in seminar in Manila. This seminar aimed to provide insights into the duties and responsibilities associated with being a new director.

“It was a one-week live-in seminar [in] (Manila) to give us ideas about what it (the role) is all about, what are the duties and responsibilities being the new ministry at that time,” Odilao began to share, recalling the events he had been a part of.

According to Odilao, the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development (MYSD) was not solely focused on sports or youth development; surprisingly, it encompassed a unique blend of history, culture, and even religion, all “rolled into one.”

“You noticed, after that seminar we had in Manila… I got a lot of experience in that seminar. It broadened my perspective, and outlook on what the Philippines is all about as people, as a country…,” Odilao said.

Odilao’s two ideas

Odilao recalled that one of the objectives of the meeting was to generate activities related to their respective regions – be it history, culture, or important events in the past.

“When I was asked in Manila what the most important activities… I readily answered; I have two immediate ideas, one is the Battle of Mactan, the only battle we won in the country by foreign ancestors, and the second, it may have something to do with the religion that is known,” he said.

Given Cebu’s reputation as “the seat of Christianity”, Odilao based his second idea on the Señor Sto. Niño, a homage well-known in Cebu.

“So I told the group in Manila that I would do something about it,” he added.

Reenactment of the Battle of Mactan in 1979

After the seminar in Manila, Odilao returned to Cebu. He immediately organized a group and appointed certain people.

The initial endeavor in conceptualizing activities led to the first reenactment of the Battle of Mactan in 1979.

“We discussed how to call it so I said during the battle of Mactan between Lapu-Lapu and Magellan, there was no convention, no rules, it was merely bahug-bahug. As we were coming up with the discussion we included sports activities to make it look varied; many activities rolled into one,” Odilao said.

Bahug-Bahug sa Mactan

Odilao shared that when they realized the reenactment of the Battle of Mactan and named it ‘Bahug-Bahug,’ many people inquired about the origin of the name ‘Bahug-Bahug.’

“Many were asking why Bahug-Bahug, ang amo ang Bahug-Bahug is a varied activity, this is not only a reenactment of the battle, we have sports, and culture rolled into one,” Odilao said.

He also aimed to organize an event centered around the Battle of Mactan, expressing, ‘I said this is the only battle won in the country. Why not, for once, create something we can be proud of, like the Battle of Mactan—the only battle we won? Lapu-Lapu is our first national hero.”

The first reenactment of the Battle of Mactan in 1979 was a success, prompting him to consider also constructing a monument of Lapu-Lapu at the actual battle site in the same year.

Next promise anchored on original Sinulog

“The next year in 1980, the next promise I made was to come up with an activity to honor the Señor Sto. Niño. Why? The Sto. Nino is here in Cebu, we are the seat of Christianity.” he noted.

Odilao anchored his idea on the original Sinulog, which is traditionally performed inside the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño de Cebu church.

“Ang Sinulog gud diha ra na sa Basilica. Diha ra na sayaw sayaw ra na diha baligya og kandila…So I conceptualized and organized a group,” Odilao said.

(The Sinulog is done only inside the Basilica. The dance was only done by those selling candles there…so I conceptualized and organized a group.)

PE professors from colleges in Cebu

With the same group that conceptualized Bahug-Bahug, his initial team consisted of Physical Education professors from various colleges in Cebu.

Odilao mentioned that these were Physical Education directors from Southwestern University, the University of the Visayas, the University of San Carlos, the University of Southern Philippines, the University of San Jose-Recoletos, the Cebu Technological University, and the University of Cebu.

“So wala ko maglisod og pagpatawag sa PE directors. Choreographers man ni sila kasagaran walay problema. Ang gihatag nila, if muapil ka, walay nakay problema sa PE, pasar naka.” he said.

(So we did not find it a challenge to call on PE directors. They are mostly choreographers so it was not a problem. What they offered that if you join, you would not have a problem in PE subject, you are considered passed.)

First Sinulog sa Sugbo

When they had the first Sinulog sa Sugbo in 1980, they began with eight tribes. The inaugural Sinulog dance was exclusively a dance of veneration in honor of Señor Santo Niño.

The route extended from downtown Cebu to Plaza Independencia, where they all gathered for lunch together.

Odilao also participated in dancing with the performers during the inaugural Sinulog sa Sugbo.

Sinulog Foundation established

When Odilao was promoted and reassigned to Surigao, he delegated the planning of Sinulog to the late former Cebu City Mayor Florentino Solon, where he also requested the mayor to establish a foundation for the institutionalization of Sinulog.

“So it was really my idea nga mahimo nga Sinulog Foundation. I think some people missed that…,” he said.

(So it was really my idea that the Sinulog Foundation will be created. I think some people missed that….)

Mayor Solon initiated the Sinulog Foundation with an initial membership of four to five individuals, and it eventually expanded as it grew.

“They started building what I started. They should be acknowledged, Mayor Solon, if I have the authority to acknowledge them, I will acknowledge them.” Odilao expressed.

Challenges

With the creation of the reenactment of the Battle of Mactan and the Sinulog Festival, Boy Odilao undoubtedly faced various challenges.

However, Odilao is a man of passion and optimism. He expressed, “I am one man when I start something, I believe in it more of a passion. Challenges, problems, there are solutions to it.”

He added, “Ako dili ko mutuo nga there is impossible (that) we cannot do. No, I believe, I firmly believe that when there is a problem, there is always a solution to it.”

(I don’t believe that there is impossible (that) we cannot do. No, I believe, I firmly believe that when there is a problem, there is always a solution to it.)

Sinulog Festival evolves

As the years go by, the Sinulog Festival constantly evolves, and Odilao has observed significant differences between the original Sinulog sa Sugbo and the present.

“It’s very different. Very different. The Sinulog now and before, karon kay medyo commercialized na (now, it has become more commercialized).”

He also highlighted that costumes have significantly changed, and prices have now become substantial.

“The costumes, very different. Unya dagko na sad og premyo ron. Kami niadto walay premyo premyo. Kaniadto trophy lang. Ang amo honorarium sa PE directors tag P500 ra intawn. Kay I conceptualized Sinulog as a veneration of Señor Sto. Niño.” he said.

(The costumes, very different. And the prizes are really a premium now. Before, there were no prizes. Before it was only a trophy. What we had was an honorarium ofthe PE directors, each of them would only receive P500. This is because I conceptualized the Sinulog as a veneration of the Señor Sto. Niño.)

Furthermore, Odilao has also noted the ongoing debate between two venues for the Sinulog location—South Road Properties (SRP) or Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

The venue does not matter

However, Odilao dismissed the notion, stating, “Whether you do it in SRP or somewhere else, the venue does not matter para nako, the most important thing is para nako we dance the Sinulog in honor of Sto. Niño because we conceptualized and organized the first Sinulog (as) the dance of veneration of Sto. Niño, our beloved Señor Sto. Niño de Cebu.”

(Whether you do it in SRP or somewhere else, the venue does not matter for me, the most important thing is, for me, that we dance the Sinulog in honor of Sto. Niño because we conceptualized and organized the first Sinulog (as) the dance of veneration of Sto. Niño, our beloved Señor Sto. Niño de Cebu.)

Despite the neutrality of the venue, Odilao mentioned that, in the end, the decision would be influenced by the will of the incumbent Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama, who serves as the overall chairman of the Sinulog Foundation and holds the position of Mayor of Cebu City.

Bottom line: Let Mayor Rama call the shots

“They may have good reasons but the bottom line is: Who is the chairman of Sinulog Foundation? Who is the Mayor of the Cebu City? It’s Mike Rama. Why don’t we give him, and allow him to call the shots? Atong supportahan, imbes manamay ta, manaot ta (Let’s support him, instead of criticizing, saying bad things), this is not good for the Sto. Niño, ug misalig ta, mituo ta, atong tabangan (and we trusted we believed, so we should help instead),” he said.

Odilao further said, “The governor (Gwen Garcia) has been very supportive of all of our activities. She also has good, meritorious ideas but in the final analysis of things, atong hunahuna on lagi nga si Mike intawon ang chairman (we should put in mind that Mike is the chairman), he is the mayor of Cebu City.”

He also said that Mayor Rama’s ambition for Cebu City to be like Singapore might seem too ideal, but with proper discipline, it could become a reality.

“Sakto kaayo ang giingon ni (former late) President Marcos ‘Para sa ikaunlad ng bayan, disiplina ang kailangan,’” he said.

(The (former late) President Marcos was right when he said that ‘for the country to progress, discipline is what is needed.)

Dance the Sinulog in honor of Sto. Niño

As one of Odilao’s goals in creating the Sinulog Festival was to establish the identity of the Cebuanos, it cannot be denied that it has grown beyond recognition. It has paved the way for numerous opportunities not only in the tourism industry but also in the culture and lives of all Cebuanos.

In Boy Odilao’s words, “The most important thing is, para nako (for me), we dance the Sinulog in honor of Sto. Niño because we conceptualized and organized the first Sinulog as the dance of veneration of Sto. Niño, our beloved Señor Sto. Niño de Cebu.”