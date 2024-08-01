DOJ won’t block ICC ‘drug war’ arrest warrants

MANILA, Philippines — Department of Justice (DOJ) Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla stated that the Philippine government will not obstruct any arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) in relation to the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) “drug war” case.

Remulla explained on Thursday that while the Philippines is no longer a member of the ICC, it remains a part of Interpol, which facilitates worldwide police cooperation and crime control.

“We are not in the business of blocking any movement at Interpol,” the DOJ chief replied when asked what the government will do if Interpol issues arrest warrants on suspects in the ICC drug war case.

“We will study the possibilities of the implications of dealing with Interpol and its partner, but we are not in the business of blocking Interpol’s job, which is to fight international crime,” he added.

Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, former Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Oscar Albayalde, former Criminal Investigation and Detection Group chief Romeo Caramat Jr., former National Police Commission commissioner Edilberto Leonardo, and former PNP Intelligence Officer Eleazar Mata have been tagged as suspects by the Office of the Prosecutor of the ICC, which investigates the Duterte administration’s brutal anti-drug campaign.

Earlier, Solicitor General Menardo Guevarra said they cannot stop the ICC from investigating people it considers suspects in its drug war case.

Guevarra said the ICC prosecutor can come to the Philippines and interview suspects if required.

“The Philippine government cannot stop him from proceeding any way he wants. He can directly interview persons of interest online, through phone, by email, face-to-face, subject to the consent of these persons,” Guevarra told reporters on July 30.

“But the ICC prosecutor cannot expect that the Philippine government will facilitate it for him,” he added.

