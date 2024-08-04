FACES OF CEBU: Alexa Jade Sanchez, 26, floral painter and architect

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuanos have always proved to excel in various fields, especially in the arts.

In painting, there are a couple of painters that we have met in books or television during our history or art class.

But there are also a lot of undiscovered budding artists who have been acknowledged by some even without the books and media.

Alexa Jade Sanchez, 26, a native of Mandaue City, can actually be part of the roster of Cebuano painters.

She usually participates in the art exhibitions to showcase her blossoming craft, and sometimes, she is commissioned to paint the interiors of some establishments.

In the art exhibits, not all of her displays get to be sold, however, this did not affect Sanchez. She never once thought of giving up.

“Honestly, no. I’ve never thought of giving up on it because I love it so much. I think I will never get tired of it. For every piece I make, I put my heart and soul in it. All I want is to grow like a flower that starts from being a bud towards blooming beautifully stretching its free flowing petal. I have so much dreams in me and I do believe I can achieve them one dream at a time,” Sanchez said.

How she blossomed, her notable works

None of her parents were creatives but her sisters are, said Sanchez. But since both of her sisters already have their own families, they could not do art as often as they used to.

“They still pick up a pen or a brush from time to time as they focus more on their own families now. But despite that, I still have their full support in this passion and I truly feel it deeply. They never missed an exhibition or any fair at all! Their presence made me become who I am right now,” Sanchez said.

Among the notable works of Sanchez was the hand-painted moon flower illustration for “Mayari” the national costume of Miss World Philippines 2021 Tracy Maureen Perez.

Some of the recognitions she also received was when she earned first place in Guhit Pinas – Cebu 2014 workshop, and she was also featured in Graphika Manila Art Book 2022.

Among the art fairs and exhibitions she attended were Art for Everyone 2018 and 2019, Cebu Art Book Fair 2022, Komiket 2022, Cebu Litfest 2022-2023, Tubo Art Fair 2023. This year, she will also join the Tubo Art Fair 2024 this coming August 30.

If ever she could not sell her pieces in the exhibits, she would keep them and wait for another art fairs and exhibits to sell them again. Most of the time, she posts them on her social media pages through @xxaale.art on Instagram and Alexa Jade on Facebook.

Flowers, floral painting

Sanchez was just a kid when she started her journey in arts using a pencil and a crayon. Back then, she would copy the drawings or sketches of her sisters until she got more interested in it.

She said she also used to draw one big flower with endless repetitive petals for each of her family members and assign them in different colors then paste them in her parents’ bedroom wall where they slept together.

“That had become my own art exhibition in my own little gallery.”

Moreover, she said her skills slowly evolved as she explored different mediums over time, from colored pencils, charcoal, graphites, watercolor, and oil, until she found the medium she wanted to specialize—which is acrylic.

“I am a self-taught artist and have learned everything I know now through my own trials and errors, experiences and experimentations,” she added.

Establishing her identity

Flowers are significant in Sanchez’ life as these have been the subjects of her works and the roots of her inspiration.

“Flowers represent beauty and at the same time strength. My works have revolved around flowers that make each one hand painted petal unique. Just like flowers, there is nothing exactly of the same kind. Flowers bloom as it grows, so does the soul as the heart becomes full,” the Cebuana artist said.

Through flowers, she was also able to establish her identity as an artist.

Before she was able to do floral paintings, she said she was a lost artist who didn’t know which art style should become her identity. Since she enjoyed trying out different mediums, this has also made her art styles always different and just all over the place.

Not until she started incorporating her love for flowers into her paintings.

“It made me feel like I am painting with my genuine self. It felt like I was where I truly belonged and so I made it my identity,” Sanchez said.

An architect-painter

Aside from being a painter, Sanchez is also a licensed architect. However, she revealed it never occurred to her that she would be an architect today or choose Architecture as her degree.

“Since I’ve always been into arts, I’ve dreamt of taking up an art related course but even after passing the entrance exams, it seemed like fate still had another plan for me and made me enroll in Architecture program. As a person who always wants to grow, I thought why not give it a try and maybe I can learn to love it. I did and now I’m here, a licensed Architect,” she said.

Sanchez believes that art and architecture are not far from each other, hence, she never faced any struggles in juggling the two.

Sanchez said she equates art to beauty which is a very essential component in architecture.

And she said being an artist before becoming an architect actually made her become more tasteful in her designs as art has elevated her choices as an architect in the design field.

With design projects here and there, she always makes sure to still give time on the sidelines for her art to keep the passion burning.

Love for painting

When asked what she loves about painting, Sanchez said she loves how expressive you can be all throughout the process. There are no rules, no boundaries, no dos and don’ts.

“It just allows me to express at the same time, process my thoughts and emotions so deeply.”

The best part of being a painter to her is she is able to use her talent to inspire people.

“I’ve met so many young aspiring artists over the many art fairs and art exhibits I have joined and many of them tell me how they love and would want to do the same paintings that I do,” she said.

She added that it always humbles her hearing them as she was also once that young girl who always looks forward to attending art fairs so she could meet different artists and get an autograph from them in her journal.

“Now, I am that artist that gives them autographs. Because of this, they also inspire me to do more and give back more to the art community that also built my dreams into reality,” she said.

Message to aspiring artists

Even if she already does well in her craft, Sanchez also encountered art blocks and self-doubts.

But she realized that it is important to allow oneself to rest amid the pressure. When she’s fully recharged and ready, she would pick up the brush again to stroke another set of vibrant and aesthetic pieces on her canvas.

To the aspiring artists or painters, Sanchez believes the importance of trusting themselves.

“I’d like to use my own lines, ‘beautiful, blooming, becoming.’ These three words I lived by shaped me up to who I am now. It speaks for the process of growth and embracing it,” she said.

Aside from that she wants them to be genuine to themselves. She admitted there was a time where it bothered her how people expected so much from whatever she does which made her lose the genuine feeling of painting.

“But now I’ve realized that when you do love what you do, it will show in the pieces you make which makes people love the masterpiece you create too. Because all that matters at the end of the day is that you love what you are doing and you yourself know the value of each stroke you make,” Sanchez said.