FACES OF CEBU: Faith Anne Kristie Aragon, filmmaker

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Ever since she was still a kid, Faith Anne Kristie Aragon loved stories.

From reading works of fiction to observing average joes and janes going about their day, Faith believed that everyone has a story to say.

At first, she wanted to become a novelist, inspired by the writers of the books she loved to read when growing up. But fate has something else for her.

Currently, Faith is writing not for a book, but a script for a film she hopes might get funding and ultimately, come to life. And this is not her first script.

At 27, she has written stories, film scripts, and even directed short-films, one of which became shortlisted for the Sine Kabataan at the Festival of Filipino Films by the Film Development Council.

In this edition of CDN Digital’s Faces of Cebu, we shine the spotlight on Cebu’s thriving filmmaking industry, with Faith sharing her journey from a curious and wide-eyed aspiring film maker to becoming one.

Faith Aragon: Budding filmmaker

It was during her college years at the University of the Philippines Cebu (UP Cebu) when Faith explored the wonders of film making.

She initially wanted to pursue a career in becoming a novelist, fueled by her passion in reading books. But it was her friends who introduced her to the world of creating films.

Since then, they began and bonded over producing short films – whether for fun or for a school project.

“I was more into books growing up and I always wanted to be a novelist. It wasn’t until college that I became interested in making films,” she said.

When she graduated in 2017, she continued looking for opportunities to work in film production while doing a 9-5 job, and she accepted various roles just to gain further experience and insight into filmmaking.

These included editing videos, producing audios and even gaining insights in the logistical department by working as a production assistant.

However, reality soon starts to bite. Along the way, Faith admitted that producing films, even short ones that span only up to five minutes, can take a lot of time, energy and money.

“When it comes to filmmaking, I think it’s a very difficult field to break into. To reach a level where you can earn from the films you make requires many years of work and a lot of funds as well” – Faith Aragon

In addition, the filmmaking stints she and her college friends did in the past were nothing compared to what she encountered in the real world.

Before, they usually improvised scripts, and make do of limited resources like the lack of powerful devices that can process high quality videos.

Faith’s short-film Boy Kilat, which became part of the Sine Kabataan at the Festival of Filipino Films by the Film Development Council in 2022, taught her a tough lesson.

It was during that time when she had her first experience of what directing a film with proper budget seemed like.

“I had no idea how to direct a crew and I could barely handle the pressure,” she said.

But everything paid off, which Faith attributed not only to perseverance but also to having a great team and great mentors who guide budding filmmakers’ like her pursue their passion.

Projects and path to filmmaking

Eventually, her talent and passion also got recognized.

The pitch she made for Boy Kilat, which tells the story of a young boy from Cebu who goes to the seas to escape his bullies with the help of the titular hero Boy Kilat, was among the finalists for Sine Kabataan.

Another short film Faith wrote and produced, Fate, became a finalist in the Globe Independent Film Festival – Vertical Cinema category in 2019.

One of her most recent projects, climate change story titled Uwan Init also won the Special Jury Prize for Cinematic Lens in the Mga Kwento ng Klima.

A career in film making is no easy path but Faith remained optimistic.

“The experience of seeing our work on the big screen and seeing how people reacted positively to it really encouraged me to continue making films with my friends” – Faith Aragon

In addition, Cebu’s vibrant film-making scene, particularly the Binisaya Movement that served as an avenue for Bisaya filmmakers to showcase their talents, also helped her keep a positive outlook on her passion as a filmmaker.

“I have also met student filmmakers from Cebu schools and their passion is inspiring. I think there is a bright future for Cebuano cinema and for regional films in general,” she added.

Presently, Faith is coming up with another pitch at the same time, continued working as an assistant editor and production assistant for various film projects. She also has a 9-5 job to keep.

“I’m just trying to gather as much experience as I can get in any role to prepare me for when I get to make my own feature film,” said Faith.

And this is her message to aspiring filmmakers out there:

“Keep pursuing film. Everybody has a story to tell, but there are stories only you can tell and it just might be what the world needs.”

