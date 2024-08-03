49 more villages in Central Visayas now drug-cleared barangays

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A total of 49 more villages in Central Visayas are now drug-cleared barangays as of July 31, 2024, a drug-clearing body revealed.

The announcement of the drug-cleared barangays was made by the Regional Oversight Committee on Barangay Drug Clearing (ROCBDC) in Central Visayas.

Members of the ROCBDC conducted a deliberation on Wednesday, July 31, at the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) RO VII office in Brgy. Lahug, Cebu City.

The activity was presided by Emerson L. Margate, PDEA RO VII regional director and ROCBDC 7 chairman.

Out of the 49 new drug-cleared barangays, 25 were from Cebu Province, 12 from Bohol, 8 from Negros Oriental, 1 from Cebu City, and 3 from Lapu-Lapu City.

Here is the list of the new drug-cleared barangays and their municipalities, based on data from PDEA-7:

1. Manatad, Sibonga

2. Dugoan, Sibonga

3. Cagay, Sibonga

4. Guimbangco-an, Sibonga

5. Coro, Dalaguete

6. Catolohan, Dalaguete

7. Mananggal, Dalaguete

8. Tuyom, Carcar

9. Napo, Carcar

10. Looc Norte, Asturias

11. San Isidro, Asturias

12. Lunas, Astrurias

13. Langub, Asturias

14. Kanlunsing, Tuburan

15. Mag-alwa, Tuburan

16. Anislag, Pinamungajan

17. Lut-od, Naga

18. Tangke, Naga

19. Balirong, Naga

20. Poblacion, Alcantara

21. Candiis, Badian

22. Can-ukban, Oslob

23. Cabagdalan, Balamban

24. Cambanay, Danao

25. Dumlog, Talisay

26. Bil-isan, Dimiao

27. Guindaguitan, Dimiao

28. Limokon Ilaya, Dimiao

29. Bulawan, Mabini

30. Cawayanan, Mabini

31. Paraiso, Mabini

32. Cagawitan, Dagohoy

33. Malitbog, Dagohoy

34. Sta.cruz, Dagohoy

35. San Ramon, Sagbayan

36. San Roque, Sagbayan

37. Bongbong, Ubay

38. Alangilanan, Manjuyod

39. Butong, Manjuyod

40. San Jose, Manjuyod

41. Hinakpan, Guihulngan

42. Tacpao, Guihulngan

43. Napasu-an, Mabinay

44. Camandayon, Jimalalud

45. Pisong, La Libertedad

46. San Jose, Cebu City

47. Caubian, Lapu-lapu City

48. Pangan-an, Lapu-lapu City

49. Calawisan, Lapu-lapu City

During the activity, 43 drug-cleared barangays and 20 drug-free barangays were also able to officially retain their status.

PDEA-7, in a press release, explained that the the act of validating and verifying drug-cleared and drug-free barangays aims to “ensure that the barangays have sustained their anti-illegal drug programs and new drug activities or relapse cases are immediately addressed.”

Meanwhile, Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, spokesperson of the Police Regional Office Central Visayas (PRO-7), emphasized that their efforts are part of their demand reduction strategy.

According to Pelare, 71 percent of barangays in the whole of Central Visayas are now drug-cleared barangays.

Pelare also stated that this shows that their fight against the proliferation of illegal drugs remains to be comprehensive.

“So invo makita how comprehensive the fight against illegal drug is. Not only focusing on supply reduction strategy but equally giving importance of demand reduction strategy,” he said.

