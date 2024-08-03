49 more villages in Central Visayas now drug-cleared barangays
CEBU CITY, Philippines – A total of 49 more villages in Central Visayas are now drug-cleared barangays as of July 31, 2024, a drug-clearing body revealed.
The announcement of the drug-cleared barangays was made by the Regional Oversight Committee on Barangay Drug Clearing (ROCBDC) in Central Visayas.
Members of the ROCBDC conducted a deliberation on Wednesday, July 31, at the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) RO VII office in Brgy. Lahug, Cebu City.
The activity was presided by Emerson L. Margate, PDEA RO VII regional director and ROCBDC 7 chairman.
READ:
3 more Lapu-Lapu City barangays declared fully drug-cleared
PDEA-7: 34 more barangays in CV now drug-cleared
Gov’t shifts to ‘full spectrum solution’ to drug problem
Out of the 49 new drug-cleared barangays, 25 were from Cebu Province, 12 from Bohol, 8 from Negros Oriental, 1 from Cebu City, and 3 from Lapu-Lapu City.
Here is the list of the new drug-cleared barangays and their municipalities, based on data from PDEA-7:
1. Manatad, Sibonga
2. Dugoan, Sibonga
3. Cagay, Sibonga
4. Guimbangco-an, Sibonga
5. Coro, Dalaguete
6. Catolohan, Dalaguete
7. Mananggal, Dalaguete
8. Tuyom, Carcar
9. Napo, Carcar
10. Looc Norte, Asturias
11. San Isidro, Asturias
12. Lunas, Astrurias
13. Langub, Asturias
14. Kanlunsing, Tuburan
15. Mag-alwa, Tuburan
16. Anislag, Pinamungajan
17. Lut-od, Naga
18. Tangke, Naga
19. Balirong, Naga
20. Poblacion, Alcantara
21. Candiis, Badian
22. Can-ukban, Oslob
23. Cabagdalan, Balamban
24. Cambanay, Danao
25. Dumlog, Talisay
26. Bil-isan, Dimiao
27. Guindaguitan, Dimiao
28. Limokon Ilaya, Dimiao
29. Bulawan, Mabini
30. Cawayanan, Mabini
31. Paraiso, Mabini
32. Cagawitan, Dagohoy
33. Malitbog, Dagohoy
34. Sta.cruz, Dagohoy
35. San Ramon, Sagbayan
36. San Roque, Sagbayan
37. Bongbong, Ubay
38. Alangilanan, Manjuyod
39. Butong, Manjuyod
40. San Jose, Manjuyod
41. Hinakpan, Guihulngan
42. Tacpao, Guihulngan
43. Napasu-an, Mabinay
44. Camandayon, Jimalalud
45. Pisong, La Libertedad
46. San Jose, Cebu City
47. Caubian, Lapu-lapu City
48. Pangan-an, Lapu-lapu City
49. Calawisan, Lapu-lapu City
During the activity, 43 drug-cleared barangays and 20 drug-free barangays were also able to officially retain their status.
PDEA-7, in a press release, explained that the the act of validating and verifying drug-cleared and drug-free barangays aims to “ensure that the barangays have sustained their anti-illegal drug programs and new drug activities or relapse cases are immediately addressed.”
Meanwhile, Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, spokesperson of the Police Regional Office Central Visayas (PRO-7), emphasized that their efforts are part of their demand reduction strategy.
According to Pelare, 71 percent of barangays in the whole of Central Visayas are now drug-cleared barangays.
Pelare also stated that this shows that their fight against the proliferation of illegal drugs remains to be comprehensive.
“So invo makita how comprehensive the fight against illegal drug is. Not only focusing on supply reduction strategy but equally giving importance of demand reduction strategy,” he said.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.