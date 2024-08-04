Paris Olympics: USA beats Puerto Rico to stay unbeaten in games

Anthony Edwards scored a team-high 26 points as the United States cruised to a 104-83 win over Puerto Rico on Saturday to complete the group stage unbeaten at the Olympics.

Team USA are hunting a fifth straight gold at the Games and will discover their quarter-final opponents once the draw is made after the game between Serbia and South Sudan.

The US found themselves in a close game midway through the second quarter but pulled away to lead by 19 at half-time in Lille.

The gap increased in the third period with Joel Embiid making a confident return to the line-up after being left on the bench for the win over South Sudan.

He finished with 15 points as coach Steve Kerr rotated his players. Six hit double digits in points, including Kevin Durant (11) and LeBron James (10).

“We’re here for one goal and only goal only, and that’s to win gold,” said James.

“We know it’s going to be very difficult but… we look forward to the challenge.”

Serbia beat South Sudan 96-85 to bring the curtain down on the group stage with Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic top-scoring with 30 points.

