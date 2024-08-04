House to award P3M to Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo

MANILA, Philippines — The House of Representatives will award Carlos Yulo P3 million after the Filipino gymnast secured the country’s first gold medal in the 2024 Paris Olympics, said House Committee on Appropriations Chairman Representative Elizaldy Co on Saturday.

Co said that the award is a reflection of support to Yulo’s success and their commitment to fostering growth of Filipino athletes in the international sports scene.

“Carlos has shown that with determination and resilience, Filipinos can excel and achieve greatness in any field. Carlos proved that Filipinos can keep up on the international stage,” said Co in a statement.

“He is an inspiration to the youth and all those who dream. He is proof that nothing is impossible with perseverance and hard work,” he added.

Yulo bagged the country’s first gold medal in the 2024 Paris Olympics after dominating the men’s artistic gymnastic floor exercise final at Bercy Arena on Saturday night (Philippine time). He is the second Filipino to secure a gold medal in the Olympics scene for the country, after Hidilyn Diaz’ victory in the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 (women’s 55 kg weightlifting category).

“I’m so overwhelmed. I’m feeling grateful for having this medal and for God. He protected me, as always,” said Yulo. “He gave me the strength to get through this kind of performance and perform this well.”

ALSO READ:

Carlos Yulo wins gold with powerful performance in floor exercise

With gold, Carlos Yulo puts PH greatness on world stage anew

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP