Cloudy skies to bring rain to Metro Cebu until Thursday

By: Niña Mae C. Oliverio - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | August 04,2024 - 11:20 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cloudy skies will prevail in Metro Cebu for the next five days, according to Jhomer Eclarino, a weather specialist at the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration in Mactan (Pagasa-Mactan).

On Sunday, he said Cebuanos can expect mostly cloudy to cloudy weather conditions with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to Habagat or southwest monsoon.

Meanwhile, from Monday to Thursday, the weather conditions will be partly cloudy to cloudy with localized thunderstorms.

Eclarino added that there is no low-pressure area (LPA) that is being monitored at the moment.

This week’s temperatures will be between 26 and 32°C, with sea conditions ranging from slight to moderate.

Pagasa-Mactan’s Sunday advisory reports light to moderate wind conditions.

The weather bureau advises the public to check Pagasa Visayas PRSD’s Facebook page for thunderstorm updates. /clorenciana

