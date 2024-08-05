Why individuality is important for women in relationships

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Remember the article CDN Digital published on “Why men love interesting ladies over nice ones”?

Consider this read as somewhat a continuation with a deeper dive focused on one topic about interesting ladies.

In this read, women will get to know why individuality is important in every relationship and for oneself.

World-renowned author Sherry Argov in her book, “Why Men Love Bitches,” she tackles a lot on how interesting women are more seen and valued than nice ones.

This time, she unravels the hard truth that nice women, or most of the women population, would drop everything, including their routine to make time or to show more effort in the relationship.

Say for example, skipping her daily gym routine to go on a date with her partner. Not doing her favorite hobbies on her days off because she thinks this part of her is not that interesting for her partner.

Leaving oneself behind to fill a void in the relationship is mostly seen by men as being needy, and we don’t like to be seen as someone needy.

Woman looks more secure in a man’s eyes when he can’t pull her away from her life, because she is content with her life. -Sherry Agrov

Rather, Argov, suggested that to be interesting, one should not let go of their own individuality, one should know how to put oneself first, next comes the relationship.

Here’s why:

Keeping the balance

A wise woman and interesting one knows that everything should be balanced in a relationship. She can do things on her own, showing her contentment of living life even without her partner. If things go south, she will not be left on a corner wondering who she will be after the relationship or even during the relationship.

Building confidence

If used in the right way and in the right places, having your own say and individuality in your relationship can boost morale and confidence. Expressing yourself and pursuing what you can do and what you want to do for yourself can give off a vibe that lets your partner know: she’s got everything covered, I need to find balance to also fit into her world.

Strengthening the relationship

Individuality can enhance the relationship by bringing diverse perspectives, experiences, and ideas to the table. This diversity can enrich conversations, improve problem-solving, and deepen the connection between partners as they share their unique selves with each other.

Healthy boundaries

Individuality helps establish and maintain healthy boundaries. It ensures that each person has their own space and independence stirring the relationship away from becoming overly dependent or codependent. This balance encourages mutual respect and understanding.

Keeping your individuality alive not only spices up your life but also makes your relationship stronger.

Think of it as adding your own special flavor to the mix. When you stay true to yourself, you create a relationship that’s balanced, confident, and full of interesting conversations and adventures.

So, go ahead and be your amazing, unique self. It’s what makes you shine and keeps your relationship vibrant and fun! /clorenciana