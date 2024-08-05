JC celebrates 10 years of success at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore

JC marked its 10th year anniversary with the highly awaited Good Life Summit held on July 27, 2024, at the prestigious Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. The event brought together international wholesalers, celebrity guests, and company leaders for a day of recognition and inspiration.

Hosted by media personalities Gretchen Ho and MJ Lastimosa, the summit showcased JC’s exceptional growth in the past decade under the leadership of President and CEO Jonathan So and Vice President and CFO Carlito Macadangdang.

Wholesalers from Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan, New Zealand, UAE, Ireland, UK, Canada, Italy, Qatar, Switzerland, Malaysia and the Philippines gathered to celebrate their collective achievements and got a glimpse into JC’s future plans. A highlight of the event was the surprise appearance of popular Filipino actor Dingdong Dantes, who was recently announced as JC’s brand ambassador.

The summit also recognized top performers in various categories, including Best Team, Million Dollar Circle, and the Top 10 Performers for 2023.

From the first humble food cart – Siomai King, JC has grown and developed products that have become a part of every individual and household. Products that are safe and effective and have increased awareness in health and wellness, and products that help in achieving good skin.

HEALTH AND WELLNESS

Gaining licenses and accreditation globally, JC became one of the top companies in the industry of health and wellness that was able to penetrate the Southeast Asian Region, Middle East, Europe, New Zealand, and Canada.

Despite the pandemic that hit the world in the year 2020, JC was amongst those who did not give up and instead offered alternative ways of earning unlimited income through online selling and dropshipping. JC opened its door to wholesalers to help them survive their daily needs and eventually benefited their families during those trying times. To date, JC has over more than 20,000 wholesalers globally.

As part of its commitment to provide customers with the best health, beauty, and wellness products, JC has gathered numerous recognition and awards from different award giving bodies and has been featured in different lifestyle and wellness magazines, including business and society.

‘WE ARE JC’

In his speech, Vice President Carlito Macadangdang reflected on the company’s journey. “For the ten years na sinusuportahan niyo kami ni Boss Jo niyo [Jonathan So], for the ten years na nagtitiwala kayo sa decision-making namin, sa leadership namin, maraming maraming salamat sa inyo. In the next coming years, isa lang ma-p-promise namin ni Boss Jo sa inyo, since day 1 na nagtatrabaho kami, in the next coming years you will always get the same work ethic and hardwork na ginagawa namin araw-araw.”

“Kaming dalawa [Jonathan So] hindi talaga kami napapagod to always remind you, na you can always do better in life. I still believe today, what I have always believed before, there is nothing we cannot do, when we move as one, we jusy always work together, just always remind ourselves. WE ARE JC and you belong to the greats,” he added.

JC President Jonathan So also shared words of inspiration to the attendees and assurance of support from the JC leadership saying, “You are not just an ordinary leader, you are a strong leader, you are unstoppable. The moment na andito ka [in JC], you are relentless… Keep chasing your dreams, because we got your back.”

ENTREPRENEURIAL LEGACY

Anchored on its vision and mission, JC promises to continue to provide the best products using the best ingredients coming from around the world and to continue to help people in their health journey to attain a good life, and be a part of each and every home.

The Good Life Summit last July 27 also featured new product showcases, training sessions, and business opportunities, allowing the attendees to share best practices and build new connections from other JC wholesalers from all over the globe.

Be a part of JC’s decade-long entrepreneurial legacy and visit the official website at www.jcpremiere.com to know more.

