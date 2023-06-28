JC celebrates grand opening of new shop in Switzerland with strong sales of Barley products

JC Premiere has made its way to the land of alps, opening a new shop in Switzerland in its pursuit of distributing a variety of quality health products and unparalleled opportunities.

JC Switzerland Business Center, owned by Lorena Laurel-Grospietsh, had its grand opening at Bremgartnerstrasse 24, Dietikon, Switzerland.

The shop, one of several JC Premier branches across the globe, offers premium JC health and wellness products, including JC Organic Barley, including Calvit C, Omnifit, KIND Skin Care, JC Goodleaf Ashitaba Coffee, KPads, and Coppermask, among others.

One of its flagship products, JC Organic Barley, was actually discovered in New Zealand.

Founded by Filipino partners Jonathan So and Carlito Macadangdang in 2006, JC Premier has been harnessing the potential of top-quality ingredients, creating a diverse portfolio of transformative products in the process.

The firm also introduced a progressive system of commissions, motivated distributors to build an active and substantial customer base, thereby securing a stable and rewarding future for their clients.

Just recently, So paid a visit to JC Switzerland while engaging franchisees in inspiring talks even as they provide backing to franchise partners in fostering growth and success.

Aside their branch in Switzerland, JC Premier also established global presence through their branches in Taiwan, Singapore, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, and Italy.

The firm also has business centers in Canada and Malaysia, bringing the brand’s transformative power to communities across continents.

To explore the range of exceptional health products and discover the endless possibilities that JC offers, visit www.jcshop.ph. Join us on this exciting journey as we make a lasting impact on the world of health and beauty.

ALSO READ:

High demand for JC Organic Barley products leads to JC’s new shop in Canada