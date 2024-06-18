JC’s Top Qualifiers enjoy incentive travel to Hong Kong

An Incentive Travel was held last June 11-13, 2024 at Asia’s City of Life, Hong Kong, for JC’s Top 90 Qualifiers who were treated to a much deserved three-days, two-nights all-expense paid accommodation at the Metro Park Hotel in Kowloon.

This is part of JC’s tradition of giving out rewards and acknowledging their exceptional achievements.

The group enjoyed the unique and exciting activities of Hong Kong’s culture, food, and the captivating view of its skyscraper and the Kowloon Peninsula.

Qualifiers also spent a whole day of fun rides and photo ops at the Ocean Park that was one of the unforgettable highlights during this trip.

Despite his busy schedule, JC Premiere President Mr. Jonathan So made sure to join this spectacular trip to show his appreciation and support to these 90 hardworking achievers.

The recipients of the incentive were Aida K. Castanares, Jenifer E. Arellano, Epifanio E. Plata, Kenichi R. Enda, Jocelyn R. Penafiel, Erarev Bacho-Crisostomo, Mernille L. Simsim, Cherry Ann C. Espulgar, Ferdinand Ryan S. Crisostomo, Joana Paula V. Dela Cruz, Marivic T. Tabugoc, Jean B. Urquiola, Jerome Lemuel M. Castillo, Jose Henry D. Espulgar Jr, Maryrose M. Perez, Joanna Marie R. Razon, Reynaldo S. Bandalan, Armando B. Ardemer, Catherine P. Colasan, Edwin M. Guevarra, Lester R. Cruz, Juanita C. Mandin, Nerissa L. Villanueva, Francisco T. Ambrad Jr., Normelyn T. Malacad, Myca Sharon F. Gonzales, Liza K. Espina, Gualberto T. Damasco III, Ricarlyn R. Galang, Joel C. Fabricabte, Flordeliza O. Bandola, Rogelio B. Topacio, Blesilda A. Pascual, Michael Jose Manzanillo, Elaine B. Guyguyon, Marilyn B. Macalalad, Marites N. Sonota, Rochelle Angeica D. Tomado, Dianne Abbigail L. Tan, Albert C. Unciano, Flordeliza P. Makidang, Maria Theresa R. Lanzanas, Jay A. Pabualan, Arjay T. Domingo, Nancy B. Topacio, Nigel Ron R. Lanzanas, Nisa Lorraine P. De Catalina, Imee P. Panes, Rommel V. Penafiel, Kathryn Hazel Cruz, Edna P. Panga, Elizabeth H. Liwag, Romon B. Ang, Micah Kit M. Merino, Earl K. Castanares, Janet J. Yalong, Cerrina Jillian C. Espulgar, Shermaine Joy B. Tanguilig, Charles Kevin L. Tan, Mary Jessadee C. Guirgio, Maria Arriza Carla Santos, Anne Kristine P. Cruz, Muamar A. Salihk, Mahdiya Farzeen C. Salihk, Monaliza C. Salihk, Ralph Adrian K. Castanares, Celeste C. Cardinas, Lucky Feb N. Denaque, Rubeluna D. Pernitez, Paul Erik R. Lanzanas, Germelina D. Consul, Rose May C. Dela Cruz, Ma. Katrina M. Rubio, Anastacia B. Unira, Altea B. Puerto, Bernarda Balisoro, Amelia T. Morseley, Agnes L. Diaz, Hanna L. Diaz, Eleonor D. Llose, Juliene Camille E. Relacion, Fe N. Denaque, Angelica G. Denaque, Rosalyn R. Donesa, Neneth A. Morales, Aquilla M. Ganzon, Juieta B. Puerto, Mond Ezra R. Aragon, Florencia A. Orozco, Ceciia C. Cartilla.

Truly a remarkable experience that everyone will carry as they embark onto new challenges. This Hong Kong reward serves as a motivation to achieve more and be successful in every opportunity encountered in the business.

