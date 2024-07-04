Dubai Kalayaan 2024: JC empowers Filipino entrepreneurs

The Dubai World Trade Center was filled with excitement as the Filipino community there came together for the Dubai Kalayaan Event 2024 held last June 9.

Among the participants of the gathering was JC Premiere, bringing a dash of entrepreneurial spirit to the celebration.

A parade kicked off the event, with JC’s team marching proudly alongside fellow Filipinos. As the crowd settled at the venue, JC’s booth became a hub of fun and exciting activities as company representatives shared the company’s vision. JC’s booth was the main attraction, offering a dice game with amazing prizes.

READ: JC’s Top Qualifiers enjoy incentive travel to Hong Kong

Siomai King food cart

Throughout the day, attendees tried their luck at JC’s game. Prizes include a chance to win a SIOMAI KING Foodcart.

Winners were ecstatic as they accepted their prizes.

The first winner, Leni Perlas, is a waitress in Dubai and have been working there for six years. “Sa napanalunan ko po na [Siomai King food cart], gagawin ko po siyang negosyo sa Pilipinas,” she said.

READ: JC celebrates grand opening of new shop in Switzerland with strong sales of Barley products

Another winner was Kristina Reyes who has worked as an accounts assistant in Dubai also for six years and is planning to stay in the Philippines for good after winning a Siomai King food cart at the event.

“Ang plano ko po para sa [Siomai King food cart], mag fo-for good na po ako para itaguyod ‘yung bagong business namin – Siomai King sa Pilipinas,” she proudly exclaimed.

READ: JC Go Global Kick Off 2024: Elevating success with the emergence of 42 new millionaires

The third lucky winner was couple Rose and Elmer Madrilejos who has spent 21 and 17 years working in Dubai respectively. Rose and Elmer expressed their gratitude on winning such a life-changing opportunity.

“Winish namin na magkaroon nito from 2016! at thank God, talagang hindi [namin inexpect] na ngayon namin makukuha [ang Siomai King food cart] ng free, talaga naman, thank you so much,” Rose said.

READ: Siomai King named ‘Franchise Hall of Famer’ by ALA awards

| Contributed photo

Better opportunities

Meanwhile Elmer thanked JC, bosses Jonathan So and Carlito Macadangdang for their efforts in giving better opportunities to OFWs.

“So, thank you so much sa napanalunan namin ngayon unexpected! P350,000 [worth] na lifetime business kaya maraming maraming salamat una sa panginoon, pangalawa sa JC, sa Siomai King, at saka sila Boss Jo at Boss Carl. Marami po kayong OFW na natutulungan at matutulungan pa,” Elmer said.

But it wasn’t just all about the game. JC’s booth buzzed with conversations about products and possibilities. For many OFWs, it was a ticket to a future where they could be their own bosses and not having to leave their families for work.

So, if you are interested in exploring the diverse business opportunities offered by JC, visit the official website at www.jcpremiere.com.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP