Join the travel revolution: World Travel Expo returns in the Queen City of Cebu

Following the success of its previous rendition, The Ad Asia Events Group proudly announces the 2nd edition of the much-awaited World Travel Expo (WTE) in Cebu, set to commence at Ayala Center Cebu on August 23–25, 2024, from 10 AM until 9 PM, creating a vibrant one-stop-shop for both travel enthusiasts and industry professionals.

Exemplifying the theme “Enjoy Traveling…Explore the World,” the three-day travel affair will gather over 70 exhibitors from airlines, travel agencies, hotels, and tour operators as a means to promote not only international travel but also give space to the best local destinations in the country.

“WTE will continue to explore the new era of travel and set new heights for the year 2024. WTE will continue to offer new deals and packages for our growing market, especially to our regional leg,” cites Miles B. Caballero, the Managing Director of the Ad Asia Events Group OPC.

Caballero further expressed that the intention of WTE is to expand its reach, discover more opportunities, and make a greater impact on travelers across the nation.

Besides being fully supported by the Department of Tourism, WTE will also feature renowned travel locations primarily, but not exclusively, located in Cebu. Among the panelists present during the press conference were Angela Emphasis, the Director of Sales and Marketing of Diamond Suites and Residences; Blezel Padilla, the Banquet Sales of Kandaya Resort; Maureen Lacuna-Rendon, the Director of Events Management of Shangri-La Mactan, Cebu; and Terilio Bacalso Sybil Lumbab of 1521 Resort Mactan.

Save more, travel more

Travel aspirants can look forward to a treasure trove of exclusive travel deals and discounts at the upcoming World Travel Expo, where exhibitors are expected to make price cuts to their most celebrated services and accommodations.

Attendees will benefit from exclusive discounts across a range of travel offerings, including flights, hotels, and vacation packages. This presents a prime opportunity for travelers to secure exceptional deals on their next adventure.

Relatively, customized travel packages will also be available to fit the needs of every traveler, whether they plan to venture alone or with their friends and family.

Exciting prizes awaits

The highly anticipated World Travel Expo, set to run from August 23 to 25, 2024, promises not only incredible travel deals and discounts but also an exciting opportunity to win fantastic prizes. Over the course of the three-day event at Ayala Center Cebu, attendees will have the chance to participate in a raffle draw featuring a range of thrilling rewards.

The raffle will offer a selection of attractive prizes, including free trips and complimentary accommodations, designed to enhance the travel experiences of lucky winners. Whether it’s a getaway to an exotic destination or a luxurious stay at a top-rated hotel, the prizes are sure to delight and inspire attendees.

Mark your calendars and kickstart your travel aspirations at the World Travel Expo. For more information about the event, kindly visit their official Facebook page, send an email to [email protected], or call 0977 811 1688.

