The art of thrifting: Personal stories from two Cebuano shoppers

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Have you ever considered turning second-hand shopping into a lifestyle? Here’s why thrifting is on the rise.

Imagine walking into a thrift store and discovering one-of-a-kind pieces that reflect your personal style, all without breaking the bank.

Thrifting isn’t just shopping; it’s a lifestyle choice that promotes sustainability and creativity.

Curious about how thrifting can transform your wardrobe and your life? Let’s learn from these two Cebuano vintage buyers who shared their experiences with CDN Digital.

Joshua Barde, 23

Barde is a thrift warrior from Brgy. T.Padilla in Cebu City.

He started thrifting in 2019 and continues to do so because he finds it very practical to buy cheap clothes. He also loves the rush that he would feel every time that he would find something that amazes him.

“About 90% of my wardrobe is thrifted clothes that I thoroughly enjoy wearing [these]. I believe it is important to find a style that I enjoy expressing,” he said.

However, Barde warned that thrifting requires a lot of patience. He said that you have to dig up to find quality clothes.

Also, there is the need to deal with competition, compare prices, make regular visits to thrift shops, repair or upcycle some of your finds, and conduct research on the location of the best thrift shops in Cebu. Doing all these require a lot of time and effort.

“My biggest struggle when it comes to thrifting is to sleep outside of the store and spend eight hours waiting for the thrift store to open.” he said.

John Nolan Olmos, 21

Olmos is a thrift seller enthusiast who resides in Brgy. Capitol Site in Cebu City.

Just like Barde, he also experienced a lot of struggles while thrifting.

He started buying used items in 2021. The following year or in 2022, he turned his passion into a business opportunity as he started to also resell some of his finds.

“Ang naka inspire nako nga mopadayon sa thrifting is akong mga solid buyers,” he said. “Usa sa pinaka ganahan nako sa thrifting is naka build ko og friendships.”

Olmos said that he started to bond with some of his customers as they share their interests, exchange tips and finds, and collaborate on thrift trips or upcycling projects.

He also credited thrifting for his streetwear clothing style.

“Usa sa pinaka challenge nako when it comes to thrifting is kung hinay ang sales og ang mga uban buyer nga “flake” which means mga dili modayon og kuha sa items nga ila na gi-claim,” Olmos said.

“Akong ma-advice for [those who are] new into thrifting is to keep posting your items like the marketplace to attract buyers,” he added.

Overall, the benefits of thrifting can influence your style as it helps you discover your real style, build strong friendship, and at the same time contribute to sustainability.

Ready to make thrifting a part of your lifestyle and enjoy the benefits of sustainable shopping, ka-Siloy?