Cebu City drug-bust: 3 men nabbed inside drug den

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Tips coming from a confidential informant led to the arrest of three men inside an alleged drug den in Sitio Pundok Gamay in Brgy. Basak San Nicolas, Cebu City, on Monday evening, August 5.

Among those arrested was the alleged drug den operator who was identified as a Paul Martinez, 41. Martinez is considered a high value individual who is able to dispose 10 to 15 grams of shabu per week.

Law enforcers also collared his visitors, e-bike drivers William Pacquiao, 42, and Jovit Gilla, 36.

READ: Ex-church volunteer arrested in Cebu City buy-bust; P7.1M worth of shabu seized

According to Leia Alcantara, the spokesperson of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7), Pacquiao and Gilla were using illegal drugs when agents raided the drug den at around 9:41 p.m. on Monday.

READ: Cebu City buy-bust: 2 HVIs nabbed with P6.9M shabu

The buy-bust operation was done in coordination with the Labangon Police Station.

Law enforcers confiscated five packs of suspected shabu weighing 12 grams and worth P81, 600.

READ: Central Visayas buy-bust: P40.8M ‘shabu’ seized from 4 men

In addition, they confiscated various drug paraphernalia.

Using tips from their informant, Alcantara said they conducted surveillance for one week prior to the conduct of the buy-bust operation.

They learned that Martinez has also been arrested four times for illegal gambling.

All of the three suspects are currently detained at the PDEA-7 detention facility while agents prepare for the filing of charges against them.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP