Talisay tanod claims he killed his friend in self-defense

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A barangay tanod from Talisay City, Cebu will be spending some time in jail after he allegedly shot to death his friend on Sunday, August 4.

Jeomar Castañares Alloso, 31, appeared at the Talisay City Police Station early on Tuesday morning, August 6, to surrender and assert that the killing of Virgilo Reponte Monterde Jr., 25, was done in self-defense.

At the same time, he also voluntarily surrendered a .45 caliber pistol which he claimed to have used in shooting Monterde, whose body was found in Purok Kamonggay in Brgy. Candulawan at around 2 a.m. on Sunday.

He said that the gun belonged to Monterde.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Epraem Paguyod, chief of Talisay Police, said that they are looking at personal grudge as motive in Monterde’s death.



Self-defense

In an interview with the local media, Alloso, a barangay tanod for over two years, said he was merely defending himself. He said that he met Monterde last week and he asked him to already pay back a debt that he incurred earlier.

Alloso said that he loaned money from Monterde a few years back, before he was jailed for the illegal possession of drugs. Monterde was released from jail early this year.

He said that Monterde pulled out a gun as soon as he approached him. They grappled for the possession of the gun which caused the magazine to fall on the ground.

Alloso claimed that Monterde dropped his gun and pulled out another one which he used to shot him, but missed.

When Alloso fell on the ground, he picked up the gun that Monterde dropped and inserted its magazine. He used the same gun to shot Monterde several times.

The two men reportedly exchanged shots. Monterde, who sustained bullet wounds on his body, fell on the ground after he bumped into a passerby as he was trying to flee. He later on died.

Alloso said that he decided to throw one of the guns that he got from Monterde, but kept the other one for his protection.

From there, Alloso said that he went to his mother’s house in Malabuyoc town to hide. Two days later, he decided to surrender to the police.

Argument

During the investigation, Alloso told the police that it was not the first time that he argued with Monterde. They also had a disagreement earlier that was trigged by Monterde’s brother.

Alloso said that Monterde got angry after he told him to advise his brother to face the authorities and respond to the domestic violence complaint that was filed by his wife.

He said that Monterde’s brother threw rocks at them when they went to see him to talk to him.

Alloso is currently detained at the Talisay Police Station while police prepare for the filing of appropriate charges against him.

As of this writing, Talisay police would not yet say if they will file homicide or murder charge against him.

