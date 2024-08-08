Over 600 defective weighing scales in Cebu City set to be destroyed 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Office of the City Markets (OCM) is set to destroy 633 defective weighing scales.

This was announced by John Paul Amores, OCM spokesperson, on August 7 via the Sugboanon Channel.

The said destruction will take place on August 19 after the City Government’s flag ceremony at the Plaza Sugbo.

Amores said the OCM confiscated the defective weighing scales from the year 2022 to 2024 July this year.

Among the officials who are expected to be present in the destruction of defective weighing scales are Cebu City Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, City Market overseer and City Councilor Renato “Junjun” Osmeña, and OCM officials.

In 2022, there were 297 defective weighing scales, 230 in 2023, and 112 by July 2024.

This initiative ensures that the confiscated scales cannot be reused or recycled.

“Maong pagwa sad sa pagduda sa uban og sa katawhan og sa mga nadakpan nga basig eh recycle,” Amores said.

The confiscated scales are stored in two places: the OCM office at Carbon Public Market and a city-owned warehouse at South Road Properties, according to the city’s Public Information Office.

Amores stated that most scales were confiscated by OCM staff after failing weighing tests and showing signs of tampering.

An OCM spokesperson also said that a team regularly checks weighing scales, not only at Carbon Market but also in satellite markets, especially where there are complaints.

“Open ang atoang Market office sa mga reklamo parte aning timbangan. Anytime pwede gyud mo motawag or mo reklamo ngadto sa office nga kuwang ang timbang sa inyong gepalit kay adto lang mos among opisina kay aksyonan gyud ni namo sa among ahensya,” said Roxanne Cabuenas, acting administrator of Freedom Park, during the same interview.

OCM advised customers to use the “Timbangan ng Bayan” for verification, a project by the Department of Trade and Industry mandated under Republic Act 11706.

These independent weighing scales across the markets in the city provide consumers with an additional means to confirm their transactions. /with reports from Niña Oliverio.

/clorenciana

