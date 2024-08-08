Echo Savers Appliance Opens in Lapu-Lapu City

Echo Savers Appliance, the appliance retailer that is truly Cebuano, welcomed everyone to the opening of its new branch at La Nueva Supermart Mactan Center, Lapu-Lapu City, on August 3, 2024.

“This branch will cater to the demand for affordable appliances from high-quality brands. If you are looking for affordable appliances from better brands, Echo Savers is the place for you.” Albert Ryan Chua

Echo Appliance Center



Oponganons can now get the affordable, long-lasting appliances they have always dreamed of!

This also marked another milestone, as Echo Savers celebrated launching its tenth branch in the Cebu Region. Albert Ryan Chua and the rest of the Chua family spearheaded the event.

The newly opened branch boasts an impressive lineup of top-tier appliance brands, featuring renowned names such as Samsung, LG, Panasonic, Sharp, Daikin, and more.

Customers can explore various products, ranging from the latest smart home technologies to reliable everyday appliances designed to enhance their living spaces.

With a commitment to quality and innovation, Echo Savers ensures that every customer finds the perfect solution to fit their unique needs and lifestyle.

Visit Echo Savers’ Lapu-Lapu branch for reasonably priced appliances from high-quality brands. The newly launched store is open Monday through Sunday, 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM, and offers the best deals and promos.

ADVERTORIAL

ALSO READ: BPI transforms banking access with cash services at partner retail stores