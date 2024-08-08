Cebu City drug den shut down, 5 people caught

CEBU CITY, Philippines —Authorities are readying drug charges against four men and a woman, who were caught during an August 7 raid of a suspected drug den in Sitio Silangan 1 in Barangay Tinago, Cebu City.

The suspected drug den maintainer, Adonis Mori, 49, and the target of the drug operation Arjay Ortega, 23, were arrested during a buy-bust operation in Mori’s suspected drug den.

READ MORE:

Lapu-Lapu drug bust: P13.6M ‘shabu’ seized, man from Bohol nabbed

Barangay councilor from Pinamungajan, Cebu nabbed for drugs

Tricycle driver shot for allegedly selling ‘salt’ instead of drugs

Aside from Mori and Ortega, authorities also arrested three suspected drug den visitors — Melinda Flores, 32, who is unemployed; Jan Michel Wagas, 25, PUJ dispatcher; and Marlon Maglasang, 38, laborer.

Nine packs of suspected shabu weighing 15 grams and drug paraphernalia were confiscated from the suspects.

The confiscated suspected shabu had an estimated market value of P45,000.

Leia Alcantara, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) spokesperson, said that the drug bust was conducted after they received reports about the suspected drug den in the area.

READ MORE:

PDEA-7 burns P374.6M illegal drugs from Central Visayas

Cavite bust: 2 suspects yield shabu worth P272,000

Alcantara also said that they conducted a case buildup for three weeks and found out that Mori could allegedly dispose of 50 grams of drugs per week.

Moreover, he collected P20 entrance fee to the drug den from his alleged usual customers, who were allegedly some porters at the pier.

The drug sting was implemented last August 7 at 11:15 a.m. and it was a joint operation between PDEA-7 operatives, Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) Regional Intelligence Unit (RIU-7) policemen.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP