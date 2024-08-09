Daily Gospel, August 9

This is the Daily Gospel for today, August 9, 2024, which is the Friday of the Eighteenth Week of Ordinary Time.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ, according to Saint Matthew 16, 24-28.

Jesus said to his disciples, “Whoever wishes to come after me must deny himself, take up his cross, and follow me.

For whoever wishes to save his life will lose it, but whoever loses his life for my sake will find it.

What profit would there be for one to gain the whole world and forfeit his life? Or what can one give in exchange for his life?

For the Son of Man will come with his angels in his Father’s glory, and then he will repay everyone according to his conduct.”

Amen, I say to you, there are some standing here who will not taste death until they see the Son of Man coming in his kingdom.”

