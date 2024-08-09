Are children obligated to support parents financially when they grow old?

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Should parents have a say on how their children should spend their money?

As children grow older and start earning their own money through jobs or business ventures, a question arises: should parents have the final say on how their kids spend their earnings?

On Tuesday, August 6, CDN Digital asked netizens whether they believe it’s a child’s obligation to support their parents financially. The discussion gained momentum after a gold medal-winning gymnast’s story went viral.

The athlete’s mother had publicly criticized her child in the past due to financial disagreements despite the athlete’s significant achievements. Rumors circulated online, accusing the mother of managing the athlete’s bank accounts without permission and withdrawing money. The mother denied these claims, stating that any withdrawals were minimal and justified.

This controversy has ignited a broader debate in the Philippines about parents’ role in managing their children’s finances, especially when the children are already earning. Opinions are divided. Some argue that parents should manage their children’s finances to protect their interests, while others believe that children, especially adults, should have control over their own money.

Our Ka-Siloys, or community members, have mixed reactions. Some agree that supporting their parents is a moral obligation, particularly when the parents are elderly and no longer working. One Ka-Siloy shared, “Para nako yes, maong bisag pobre ko, ako gipaningkamotan nga bisan ginagmay, maka hatag ko sa ako mama.”

This sentiment reflects the belief that supporting one’s parents is a way to demonstrate love and honor God’s will.

However, others argue that financial support should not be an obligation but a voluntary act of gratitude. As one netizen put it, “If your children are distant from you, you should ask yourself why. Satisfying your ego is not their obligation.” Another added, “It’s NOT a responsibility, but if they honor you with gratitude and respect, that’s what matters most.”

Some Ka-Siloys pointed out that while it’s not a child’s duty to financially support their parents, many Filipinos naturally give to their families out of love and care without any prompting.

Ultimately, the decision to support one’s parents financially is deeply personal. It’s a choice both parents and children must navigate with love and respect. Parents should avoid forcing expectations on their children, and children should give back to their parents out of genuine love, not obligation.

By fostering open and honest communication, families can ensure that love and respect are the foundation of their financial decisions, leading to mutual understanding and support.