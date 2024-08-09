Mandaue City Charter Day: ’55 years is something to celebrate’ 

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu–Mandaue City will hold a series of activities for its 55th Charter Day Anniversary on August 30, 2024.

There will be at least 32 activities that will be conducted for the entire month of August and September.

Mandaue City allocated P20 million for all the activities for its Charter Day celebration, including the business month of the Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI).

“We wanted nga holistic ang celebration. We want Mandauehanons to work, lead, and play from sports to capacity building programs, mao ni atoang tuyo,” said Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes.

“We firmly believe that 55 years is something to celebrate. We are once a town and now a city we have become. So let us celebrate the present and honor the past,” added Cortes.

Mandaue City Charter Day activities

Highlights of the activities include the groundbreaking of the new government center on August 29 at the Cebu International Convention Center (CICC), participation in the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo on August 25, and the Move Mandaue Concert Night featuring Jason Marvin, the estranged husband of singer Moira Dela Torre on Aug. 24.

Cortes said that the construction of the one-stop-shop government center will immediately start after the groundbreaking. Settlers inside the CICC are currently being transferred at the transitory housing. Later, some of them will transfer to the two buildings of the Tipolo Residences, the city’s housing project.

Other activities for the Charter Anniversary are E-Games, Charter Month Opening Parade, Start-Up Innovation Summit, push bike race, PWD sitting volleyball, and basketball, Lupon Tagapamayap Incentive Award by DILG, Liga ng mga Barangay Off Road Challenge, National Heroes Day, Airsoft Pistol Competition, Dragon Boat and Lawn Tennis Competition, and Charter Day Celebration.

The night activities feature the Food fair, Senior Got Talent, LGBT Night: Mr. Ayam Mandaue, Women’s Night, SK Foam Party with Music Fest, and Employees Awarding Night.

Moreover, a few activities will also be held in celebration of the Business Month. This includes ‘Trees Brew Life’, Cosmetics and Household/Urban Hazardous Substances, MCCI Business Sumit, AI Empowers: Demo day, Investment Forum, Logistics Conference, Business Seminar, and Chamber Night among others.

“Let us make Mandaue City Charter celebration an opportunity to renew our dedication to our city’s continued growth and resilience. Together, we build on our rich heritage and work towards even brighter future, said Councilor Cynthia Cinco-Remedio, the chairperson for the 55th Charter Anniversary celebration.

Kristian Marc Cabahug, Executive Director of the Mandaue Investment Promotions Tourism Action Center, said that all the activities are open and free for the public.

