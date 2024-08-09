Affordable Merienda: Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino revitalizes Merienda Buffet

The Lobby Lounge at the prestigious Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino relaunches its Merienda Buffet, featuring elevated Filipino snacks and delicacies, available every Friday and Saturday from 3 PM to 6 PM.

Priced at an affordable price of just Php 499.00, this buffet promises a superb dining experience that combines exceptional value with culinary excellence. Guests can savor a delightful array of both savory and sweet treats, featuring a generous spread of Filipino appetizers, hearty soups, flavorful mains, noodles, pizza, and an assortment of desserts.

“I made sure that every food or dish that we will bring to the table tastes appetizing and will follow my recipe for consistency,” cites Executive Chef Warren Amoranto of the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino.

Chef Amoranto also intends to continue discovering grassroots flavors to incorporate in his dishes.

Some of the mouthwatering foods available were pillow-soft puto cheese, sweet torta, steamy-hot dinuguan and arroz caldo, and fiesta favorites, lumpia and pancit, among others. However, Executive Chef Amoranto has prepared different sets of Merienda Buffet offerings weekly.

To ensure a full-circle meal, unlimited brewed coffee and refreshing iced tea are already included in the package to best complement the varied offerings that are aesthetically displayed and deliciously made.

Poised with elegance and warmth, the hotel’s grandeur Lobby Lounge provides the perfect setting for enjoying the passionately prepared Filipino delights. The spacious and luxurious environment ensures a comfortable and enjoyable dining experience, while the buffet remains accessible and guarantees value for money.

Besides delicious food, exceptional customer service serves as the cherry on top of the inviting ambiance of Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino’s Lobby Lounge.

Whether you are looking for a cozy afternoon dine, a place to catch up with friends and family, or a place to gather workmates, the Lobby Lounge’s Merienda Buffet promises a ‘salo-salo’ that fills your appetite while incubating great memories.

For reservations and information, visit their official Facebook page or call (032) 232-6888 Local 8601.

