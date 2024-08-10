Celebrate Indian Independence Day with a taste of India at Bai Hotel Cebu

Bai Hotel Cebu is thrilled to commemorate Indian Independence Day with a vibrant celebration of Indian cuisine. From August 10 to 11, 2024, the hotel’s Café Bai will offer a specially curated menu featuring a wide range of traditional Indian dishes and desserts, made with authentic ingredients sourced directly from India.

We have a lot of spices and we’re mostly homemade here. You need to try [our food] so you’ll know our culture, style, and cuisine. Chef Jyoti Singh

Café Bai’s Indian Cuisine Chef

The culinary event showcases a selection of signature Indian specialties of royal descent, including aromatic and savory viands and an array of delectable sweets. Each dish is crafted to provide an authentic taste of India, celebrating the diverse and vibrant flavors that characterize Indian cuisine.

“We have a lot of spices and we’re mostly homemade here. You need to try [our food] so you’ll know our culture, style, and cuisine,” cites Chef Jyoti Singh, Café Bai’s Indian Cuisine Chef.

Chef Singh of Café Bai also emphasized that all Indian dishes prepared at the reputable hotel restaurant are made from scratch, rather than using pre-made alternatives, to ensure the authenticity and consistency of flavors.

Among the dishes prepared are Malai Paneer Tikka, Lamb Seekh Kebab, Hariyali Chicken Tikka, Spatchcock Chicken, Lecharon, Champaran Mutton, Lehsuni Paneer Corn Palak, and Dal Makhani, among others. Guests may also enjoy flavorful dessert to wrap up their gastronomic journey at the restaurant.

Deals and privileges

In honor of the occasion, Indian nationals can enjoy a generous 50% discount at Café Bai. To avail of this exclusive offer, guests simply need to present their Indian national passport or ID upon ordering.

For those interested in making the most of this unique dining experience, reservations are highly recommended. Guests can secure their table by calling (032) 888 2500 or by emailing [email protected].

Join Bai Hotel Cebu at Café Bai for this special event and indulge in a culinary journey that pays tribute to India’s rich heritage.

ADVT.

This article is brought to you by bai Hotel Cebu.

RELATED STORIES:

Bai Hotel’s Marble+Grain x Winehub: A match made in heaven