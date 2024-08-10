IRONMAN 70.3 Davao kicks off on Sunday

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Over a thousand triathletes from 33 countries will vie for supremacy in the grueling Ironman 70.3 Davao that will take place on Sunday, August 11 in Davao City.

The race features the 1.9-kilometer swim, 90k bike, and 21k run through Davao’s scenic routes such as the Talomo Bay, MacArthur Highway, and the new Davao City Coastal Road.

Huge cash prizes are up for grabs for triathletes in both individual and team categories.

International triathletes from Hong Kong, Germany, Australia, India, China, Great Britain, United States, Vietnam, and Singapore will test their mettle in the race tomorrow.

Local elite triathletes

Meanwhile, local elite triathletes are also well-represented by Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) multiple gold medalist Kim Mangrobang and IRONMAN 70.3 champion Satar Salem along with notable names in Leyann Ramo, Erika Burgos, Jonathan pagaura, Rambo Chicano, Sophia Capistrano, and Mervin Santiago.

Adding excitement is the presence of Cebu’s best athletes headed by former national team cyclist John Mier along with multi-titled cyclists Lovely Gitaruelas, PRISAA bemedalled runner Artjoy Torregosa, elite triathlete Franklin Ferdie Yee, long-distance runner Jessie Abelgos, and elite swimmer Fionna Alcoseba. They all represent the Isabel Tri Club.

They are gunning for the P500,000 purse that awaits the fastest team across different age groups.

Besides that, there will be slots for the 2024 VinFast IRONMAN Women’s World Championship in Nice, France, and offer 45 age-group slots for the 2025 IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship in Marbella, Spain.

The hosting of Davao City of the IRONMAN 70.3 which is on its fourth year is in-line for its Kadayawan Festival activities.

