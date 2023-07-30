Ironman 70.3 Lapu-Lapu Cebu: Change of name gives it ‘homey vibes’

CEBU CITY, Philippines —- Paying homage to the Philippines’ first national hero Lapu-Lapu made the Ironman 70.3 to rebrand the race slated on April 24, 2024 in Mactan Island.

The 2024 race now has more homey vibes to it after being renamed from Megaworld Ironman 70.3 Philippines to Ironman 70.3 Lapu-Lapu Cebu.

The decision to change the race’s name was revealed by Ironman Group and Sunrise Events Inc. (SEI) general manager Princess Galura through a social media post on Sunday.

From 2009 to 2011, the biggest triathlon race in Asia was named Ironman 70.3 Philippines and when it came to Cebu, its name changed numerous times depending on its corporate presenter.

“The IRONMAN 70.3 Philippines was the name of our event in CamSur from 2009 to 2011. Then when we moved to Cebu from 2012 to 2022. Why was it called IRONMAN 70.3 Philippines? Because it was our one and only 70.3 then. Now fast forward to now, post Covid, we have four 70.3’s — Subic Bay, Davao, Puerto Princesa and Cebu. We need a new name — to pay respect to the place and to the hero, and what both stand for,” said Galura in her post.

She added that the change in name was timely and fitting since 2024 will mark the triathlon race’s 10th year.

“It is very much timely and fitting to be back in Cebu with a brand new logo, event name and date on its 10th year of staging in 2024. ( 2012 – 2019, 2022 and 2024) Everyone, welcome to the IRONMAN 70.3 Lapu-Lapu, the one and the only Crown Jewel of Asia,” Galura said.

The race will feature a 1.9-kilometer swim, 90k bike, and 21k run. One of the highlights of the race will be the 90k bike route which passes through the 8.9-kilometer (5.5 miles) Cebu–Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX).

It’s expected to draw more than a thousand triathletes from different countries, taking part of the international triathlon race since the race date falls in the festive month of April during the “Kadaugan sa Mactan” festivities.

