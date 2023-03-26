Azevedo, Crowley win Ironman 70.3 Davao, but death, accident mar race

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Felipe Azevedo and Sarah Crowley ruled the Alveo Ironman 70.3 Davao pro category that was marred with a participant’s death and an accident during the race on Sunday, March 26, 2023, at the Azuela Cove in Davao City.

Azevedo of Portugal finished the grueling race in three hours, 51 minutes and 10 seconds, while Crowley from Australia breasted the finish tape in 4:20.15.

The race featured a 1.9-kilometer swim, 90k bike, and 21k run which traversed the major thoroughfares of Davao Province.

Trailing the Portuguese champion was Serbian Ognjen Stojanovic who clocked in at 3:52.29, while Taiwanese Chun Chang completed the top three in 3:57.13.

Women’s champion

Meanwhile, Lauren Brandon of the United States finished second in the female pro category in 4:22.50, while Lottie Lucas of the United Arab Emirates rounded off the top three pro female finishers in 4:25.10.

Over 1,700 triathletes from 46 countries endured the grueling heat and competition of this presitigous international triathlon event organized by Ironman philippines and Sunrise Events.

Death, accident

Despite the resounding success, the Alveo Ironman 70.3 Davao was marred with a death from a participant, while another triathlete and a spectator were involved in a serious accident during the race.

A Filipino male participant allegedly suffered a ‘heart attack’ during the swim portion of the race.

According to the organizers’ official statement, the participant was transported to the nearest hospital for treatment. However, he succumbed to death afterwards.

This is the fourth time the Ironman 70.3 race had a participant die during the competition. In 2009, Miguel Varquez was the first to die during the race in Camarines Sur during the swim course also.

In 2012, Cebuano physician Ramon Igana Jr. passed away during the bike portion due to pulmonary embolism in Cebu’s first hosting of the event.

In 2017, another triathlete, Eric Nadal Mediovillo also died during the swim portion in the Cebu race.

“We are deeply saddened to confirm the death of a race participant at IRONMAN 70.3 Davao. The athlete required medical attention during the swim portion of the race and was transported to a nearby hospital where they were treated. Our condolences go out to the athlete’s family and friends, whom we will continue to support. In respect of the family’s privacy, we will have no further comment at this time,” said the Ironman 70.3 Davao organizers in a statement that was posted on its Facebook page on Sunday.

Biker crashes into spectator

On the other hand, a participant who was traversing the Panabo portion of the 90k bike course hit a spectator who was allegedly picking up dislodged water bottles from other triathletes that passed by the area.

The spectator were rushed to the nearest hospital for treatment, where he was reportedly in critical condition.

According to an inquirer.net report, the American triathlete, David Smith, 55, on the other hand, was given medical treatment and was allowed to continue the race.

