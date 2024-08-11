Mactan-Cebu Airport’s Terminal 2 earns Skytrax 4-star rating

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Mactan-Cebu International Airport’s (MCIA) Terminal 2 has achieved a major milestone with a 4-star rating from Skytrax.

From a 3-star rating, the London-based consultancy firm upgraded T2 to a 4-star rating, pointing out improvements in the terminal’s “world-class facilities and exceptional customer experience.”

They also highlighted the terminal’s transfer infrastructure that enabled the airport a good choice for connecting flights in the Philippines.

“Cebu Airport provides an efficient experience across both terminals, and newly established transfer infrastructure makes this a good choice for connecting flights in the Philippines,” Skytrax said.

The entire airport, including Terminal 1, maintains a 3-Star Regional Airport certification.

For its Certified Airport Rating, Skytrax utilizes a star rating system to evaluate airports, with 1 star as the lowest and 5 stars as the highest.

Some of the airports that earned 5-star ratings included Hamad International Airport, Hong Kong International Airport, Singapore Changi Airport, and Seoul Incheon International Airport.

Rating

The star-rating by Skytrax is divided into several categories.

These are Ground Transportation, Security Screening, Immigration Service, Wayfinding & Signage, Arrival, Departure, Transfer, Terminal Comfort, Terminal Facilities, Shopping Facilities, and Food & Beverage.

The categories that received all four-star ratings are Arrival, Food and Beverage, and Transfer.

On the other hand, according to Skytrax’s analysis, Terminal 2 needed improvement in terms of Terminal Maps and Quiet or Relaxation Areas as these received two-star ratings.

The terminal’s Children’s Play Area rated poorly, with a one-star rating.

MCIA is the country’s second busiest airport. /clorenciana

