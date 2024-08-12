Why Cebuano students pursue degrees they don’t love?

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Imagine spending four years, or more, studying something you don’t love, all because your dream course is someone else’s dream or was financially out of reach.

For many Cebuano students, this isn’t just a nightmare scenario, it’s their reality.

But why do so many find themselves trapped in a major they never truly wanted? Is it purely the weight of financial burdens, or are there other factors at play? As we delve into the stories of these Cebuano college students, one question looms large: How did they end up here, and what sacrifices do they make to stay the course?

READ MORE:

Cebuano College Student launches an app for Students

Creative Thinking report: Filipino students ranked second lowest

Nursing course so far away

Ky Montero, 21, is a college student and a resident of Barangay Hipodromo in Cebu City.

Montero is a first-year college student taking up a Bachelor’s in Elementary Education Gen-Ed, in one of the schools here in Cebu City.

Montero’s dream course to take is “nursing.” Due to financial problems, she chose this program since this was the most affordable option at the school.

“I’ve faced many challenges, but the hardest one was having to give up my dream course because we’re/I’m not financially stable. It was really painful to set aside what I truly want because we need to be practical.” Montero said in an interview with CDN Digital.

“Well, this course was my late grandpa’s wish for me. I stay motivated because I know he’s watching over and guiding me. It pushes me to do my best, knowing I’m honoring his memory and fulfilling his wish.” she further said.

Grateful for taking PE course but …

Stephanie, 18, is a college student, who is taking a Bachelor of Science in Physical Education course, and is residing in Barangay Canduman, Mandaue City.

Stephanie’s dream course to study is “Psychology.” Due to the decision of her family, she was encouraged to pursue teaching instead and to follow in the footsteps of her aunts, uncles, and especially her grandparents.

Stephanie also decided that if she would continue to study the course, she didn’t even want to pursue it or enter the workforce.

“I believed that as long as I continued my education, regardless of the career path, I should be grateful. Not everyone has the opportunity to attend school,” she said in an interview with CDN Digital.

“My advice is to do everything you can to show your parents that your chosen course aligns with your passions and goals. Fight for your dreams.” Stephanie’s advice for those who have a similar situation.

READ MORE:

Senators push bill to boost higher education

BS Accountancy still within reach

Albert Edano, 23, of Lapu-Lapu City is taking up his second choice course which is BSBA Major in Human Resource Management.

His dream course is BS Accountancy, the same goes with Montero’s situation, Edano can’t pursue his dream course due to financial problems since he’s the one who supports or provides for himself.

“Advices I can give to those students nga pareha ug situation nako, padayunon na lang nato ni nga course especially if gipit jud for the meantime and nagsalig ra pud ta sa free tuition, because soon we can pursue our dream course if we already have enough money to support (ourselves),” he said.

BS Criminology still unreachable

Annalisa Ebardo, 18, of Barangay Cubacub in Mandaue City is a college student, who is currently studying BA Literature at a state university in Cebu.

Her dream course to pursue was a BS in Political Science, However, she was reconsidered from the university to which she applied.

“I discovered a school that offers a BA in Political Science program and learned that it is a great school for training for Law School. However, the tuition were higher than I anticipated, and sadly, I was not qualified to be their scholar ” Ebardo said.

Given her family’s financial situation, she did not pursue her dream course and stayed with the school that offered a free situation.

Why I settled for BEED

Garcia, 21, is a third-year college student taking up a Bachelor of Elementary Education and residing in Barangay Capitol Site.

“Actually this is not my dream course, but since napregnant kos akong anak po way back in 2018, Grade 8 ko ato. Nakadecide ko nga mag BEED, and lisud sad financially kay wala nakoy parents and buwag mis papa sa akong anak,” said Garcia on why she could not pursue her dream course, which is Criminology.

(Actually, this is not my dream course, but since I got pregnant with my child way back 2018, I was Grade 8 then, I decided to just take BEED, and it was just difficult financially for me because I don’t have any parents and I am separated from the father of my child.)

What motivates me?

“Usa sa nagpamotivate nako is akong anak, kay tungod niya nipadayun ko aning akong course, kay na advance nako sya og dili na na sya mastress sa school. Every demo nako sya akong una nga student unya [anha] ko magpractice and I’m proud to say nga nibonga ang tanan kay honor student sya since Daycare.” she further said.

(One thing that motivates me is my child. Because of my child, I continued to take this course, and because I have advanced his thinking and that my child would not be stressed in school. Every demo I make and my first student is my child and he was the one whom I practiced and I’m proud to say that everything went well because my child is an honor student since daycare.)

Financial constraints, family expectations, and unexpected life events shape students’ academic choices. The stories of Ky, Stephanie, Albert, Annalisa, and Suzienne show their resilience and sacrifices, illustrating the tough balance between following dreams and dealing with practical challenges.

How about you ka-Siloy, have you ever wondered what life would be like if you followed your true passion?