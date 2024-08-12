Daily Gospel, August 12

This is the Daily Gospel for today, August 12, 2024, which is the Monday of the Nineteenth Week in Ordinary Time.

READ MORE:

Daily Gospel, August 11

Daily Gospel, August 9

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ, according to Saint Matthew 17,22-27.

As Jesus and his disciples were gathering in Galilee, Jesus said to them, “The Son of Man is to be handed over to men, and they will kill him, and he will be raised on the third day.” And they were overwhelmed with grief.

When they came to Capernaum, the collectors of the temple tax approached Peter and said, “Doesn’t your teacher pay the temple tax?”

Yes, he said. When he came into the house, before he had time to speak, Jesus asked him, “What is your opinion, Simon? From whom do the kings of the earth take tolls or census tax? From their subjects or from foreigners?”

When he said, “From foreigners,” Jesus said to him, “Then the subjects are exempt.

But that we may not offend them, go to the sea, drop in a hook, and take the first fish that comes up. Open its mouth and you will find a coin worth twice the temple tax. Give that to them for me and for you.”

Source: Dailygospel.org