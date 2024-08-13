Navy spox: PH defense assets sufficient amid China’s harassment

MANILA, Philippines — Amid China’s continued harassment in the West Philippine Sea, a Navy official said that the capabilities of the country’s defense department and its military assets are enough in the face of potential conflict.

Navy spokesperson Rear Adm. Roy Vincent Trinidad said this during a press briefing on Tuesday when asked if the Philippine Air Force’s FA-50 fighter jets would be able to withstand any aircraft or could be used during a war.

His statement follows China Air Force’s alleged “dangerous and provocative actions” against one of the Philippine military planes patrolling over Scarborough Shoal on August 10.

“With what is happening right now, not only in the maritime domain but also in the air space, we are good with what we have. Even with the current capability of the Air Force, your navy, and army, we are good with what we have, and given more they can perform even better,” the Navy official said.

“In addressing situations like these, it is not matching of aircraft to aircraft or ship to ship, what is the most important here is the will to fight and to perform our mandate despite all these challenges,” he added.

Experience in war

Last month, Trinidad said China’s Navy lacks experience in war compared to the United States, which he said still encounters issues even with “seven or eight decades” of experience in war.

“Mas maintindihan natin ‘yung galaw ng China kapag alam natin ang pag-iisip nila patungkol sa giyera. Ang kanilang mga doctrine, number one, kapag malakas ka ipakita mo mahina ka; number two, kapag mahina ka ipakita mo malakas ka, mag-ingay ka,” he then said.

(We can better understand China’s moves if we know their thinking about war. Their doctrines are number one, if you are strong, show you are weak; number two, if you are weak, show you are strong, say it.)

Over the weekend, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) claimed that two Chinese aircraft “dropped flares in the path” of its NC-212i, a light transport plane.

AFP said China’s action “endangered the lives of its personnel undertaking maritime security operations.”

In response, the Philippine government has filed a diplomatic protest against China, as revealed by Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Teresita Daza on Tuesday.

