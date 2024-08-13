Alice Guo ordered dismissed by Ombudsman over Pogo links

MANILA, Philippines — The Office of the Ombudsman has issued an order for the dismissal of Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo after investigations revealed her purported ties to an illegal Philippine offshore gaming operator (Pogo) hub located in her town.

Based on a 25-page order released to the media on Tuesday, Guo was found guilty of grave misconduct, which merited “dismissal from service with forfeiture of all her retirement benefits and perpetual disqualification to re-enter government service.”

On the other hand, Municipal Business Permits and Licensing Office officer Edwin Campo and Municipal Legal Officer Adenn Sigua, along with 10 others, were found guilty of conduct prejudicial to the best interest of service, resulting in a suspension of three months.

Below are the names of 10 others who were ordered suspended:

Leonardo Anunciacion

Johny Sales

Jayson Galang

Nikko Balilo

Ernesto Salting

Jose Salting Jr.

Robin Mangiliman

Jose Casmo Aguilar

Mary Andrei Lacsamana

Ranier Rivera

Meanwhile, the Ombudsman dismissed the complaint against Erano Timbang (for lack of merit); William Cura, Alvin Dale Sibal, Fortunato Mejia, Ariel Alimurong, and Eduardo Gutierrez (for lack of jurisdiction); Nestor Peña (deceased); as well as other charges against the respondents.

Last June, the Ombudsman ordered the suspension of Guo following complaints filed by the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG).

In an order dated May 31, Ombudsman Samuel Martires said there are “sufficient grounds to preventively suspend” Guo and two other town officials “considering that there is strong evidence showing their guilt.”

Guo, Ocampo, and Sigua were placed under preventive suspension without pay pending the resolution of an investigation against them. But their suspension must not exceed six months, according to the Ombudsman.

This comes after DILG’s seven-man task force reported “troubling findings of serious illegal acts which may have severe legal implications,” related to Guo and her alleged connection to illegal Podo activities in Bamban.

Aside from this, the Philippine National Police – Criminal Investigation and Detection Group and the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission also filed a qualified human trafficking case against Guo for her alleged connection to the labor trafficking of around 500 foreign Pogo workers.

A Senate panel has also been probing Guo’s supposed ties to Pogos.

Last July 10, the Senate committee on women cited Guo and others for contempt and ordered their arrest for skipping the chamber’s hearing on the local official’s alleged ties to Pogo.

The order covers Guo and her accountant, Nancy Gamo, as well as Dennis Cunanan, Wenyi Lin, Seimen L. Guo, Jian Zhong Guo, Wesley Guo, and Sheila Guo.

However, only Gamo was arrested on July 14 but was already released from Senate detention on July 29.

