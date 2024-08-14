Fair weather in most parts of Philippines on August 14 — Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — Despite the continued dominance of the southwest monsoon, locally known as habagat, most of the country will have generally fair weather.

Cloudy skies with rains may still be expected in some parts of Luzon due to the southwest monsoon, said the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa)

“Sa ngayon, itong southwest monsoon ang nakakaapekto sa kanlurang bahagi ng Northern and Central Luzon at ito ay magdadala nga ng maulap na kalangitan na may mas malaking tiyansa ng pag-ulan partikular sa Ilocos Region at sa area ng Batanes at Babuyan Islands,” said Pagasa weather specialist Obet Badrina.

(Currently, the southwest monsoon affects the western part of Northern and Central Luzon and it will bring overcast skies with bigger chances of rain particularly in the Ilocos Region and areas of Batanes and Babuyan Islands.)

Badrina added that rainy weather is likely to persist in certain areas in the northern portion of Luzon until Friday because of the southwest monsoon.

“Samantala sa nalalabing bahagi ng ating bansa, sa Kamaynilaan at dito sa may Visayas at Mindanao at sa bahagi ng Luzon ay patuloy makakaranas ng generally fair weather,” Badrina also said during an early Wednesday morning public weather report.

(Meanwhile, as for the rest of the country, in Metro Manila and here in Visayas and Mindanao and for the rest of Luzon, a generally fair weather will persist.)

“Mapapansin ninyo wala masyadong kaulapan dito sa may area ng Visayas at Mindanao,” he noted.

(If you notice, there are not that many cloud clusters in Visayas and Mindanao.)

Badrina further disclosed there is a low probability of a tropical cyclone forming and entering the Philippine area of responsibility until the end of the week.

With the forecast fair weather, Pagasa did not raise any gale alert for any seaboard nationwide.

